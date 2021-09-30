Magical Hogwarts planner from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Even if you don’t need a time-turner to get to all of your classes this term, a planner to keep track of your homework isn’t a bad idea. You can fill in the times that your team has reserved the pitch for Quidditch practice, as well as when the Gobstones Club meets. And, of course, Hermione would suggest filling in your exam timetable with a rigorous revising schedule leading up to it.

Each year when I was a student, I purchased an academic year planner in August, before the new school year began. I filled them with stickers and friends’ birthdays and, yes, occasionally I even made note of my homework or choir practice or other practical information. Now I have a permanent leather planner that wouldn’t look out of place in Dumbledore’s office. Each calendar year, I refill the pages, but the planner itself is re-used from year to year. I’ve quite liked this planner up to now but the advent of this Hogwarts-themed planner from Insight Editions makes me long to buy a new planner that follows the academic year rather than the calendar year again. I’ve now bought one for my step-daughter, god-daughter, and boyfriend, so I can at least live vicariously through their Harry Potter planner experiences!

A sparkling introduction to each new month

Each month is subtlety colour-coded, and the planner comes with stickers to use as tabs to easily find the beginning of a month.

Stick er s to make tabs for each month

There is a month-at-a-glance view as well as weekly pages with ample room for jotting down new spells and potion recipes in the notes section. Don’t forget to mark when flying and apparition lessons begin — you do not want to miss acquiring those vital magical skills.

Month-at-a-glance view

Weekly pages with ample writing space

The planner has a cover showing the symbol for each house, and an elastic band to keep it closed.

Reminds me a bit of an astronomy chart, as if the houses were constellations

Even if, like me, you are no longer a student, (Unfortunately! I miss my Hogwarts days!) this is a useful planner for work or family scheduling. I love that it follows the academic year rather than the calendar year because the beginning of autumn always feels like the new year to me, with a fresh start.

September, a new term, a fresh start

You can order the calendar from online retailers such as Amazon, or directly from Insight Editions. Leaky is also going to be giving one away to one lucky fan — watch for details in the next few days!

P.S. There is also a Weekly Planner Note Pad, which is not dated so you can use the sheets indefinitely.

Weekly Planner Note Pads