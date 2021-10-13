“Cursed Child” returns to West End tomorrow

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

We go back to Hogwarts each year on 1 September but, this year, on Thursday, 14 October, we get to return again. This time our portal is not via Platform 9 ¾ in King’s Cross Station; it is through the Palace Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue when Harry Potter and the Cursed Child returns to the stage after an absence of 18 months due to the COVID19 pandemic, which shut down all West End theatres as of 16 March 2020.

As of this writing, there are still tickets available for most upcoming performances but seats are limited through the end of the calendar year. The ticketing website uses a green/yellow/red system modelled on traffic lights to indicate availability of seats and all performances until January 2022 are designated yellow or red. If you are close enough to commute to London for a show, or planning a trip there in the near future, best get your tickets promptly. There is likely to be much pent-up demand after the long pandemic closure. It also seems likely that those in North America with enough money to travel will go to London to see the full two-part production rather than the abridged version that we are stuck with now on this side of the pond. If I had the funds, that is what I would do.

Will you be going to see Cursed Child when it reopens in London? What’s your favourite part of the experience?