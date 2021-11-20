The reunion we’ve all been waiting for!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

This is BIG news: To mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film, members of the cast will be appearing on a special program called Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts to air on HBO Max at midnight on New Year’s Day.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

We’ve been hoping for something like this, but what will it entail? Given the busy schedules of the cast members, it seems likely that their segments will have been recorded separately rather than getting everyone together at the same time. Will it be a montage of interviews featuring reminiscences of their time working on the film? Will there be tributes to deceased cast members, such as Richard Harris and Richard Griffiths? Will there be new footage from the cutting room floor? Some bloopers or deleted scenes? How will those of us who do not subscribe to HBO Max see it?

Here’s all we know so far: HBO Max says that Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will include “all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey” through the making of the films. Who will be involved? We know the Golden Trio will all be featured, along with the Weasley twins, Ginny, Draco, Hagrid, Neville, Dean Thomas, and Professor Quirrell. Director Chris Columbus is also involved, along with a selection of actors that goes beyond those who had roles in the first film, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams, and Evanna Lynch. Some surprise guests are, ironically, to be expected.

It is safe to assume that scheduling conflicts would have precluded the entire cast from getting together at one time, but the special was allegedly filmed on the original Hogwarts set, so perhaps we will see grouping of the cast together in their old haunts.

Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. kids/young adults/classics division, told Variety, “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

For those of us without HBO Max subscriptions, TBS and Cartoon Network will air the special later in the spring.