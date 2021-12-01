Jingle Spells is Back! Submissions Open for Jingle Spells 6!

Posted by: Melissa Anelli

Happy holiday season 2021, everyone! If you were a visitor of this site around the release of the last book and in the few years thereafter, you might remember Jingle Spells, the set of five charity holiday/winter-themed albums full of HP-themed music. The wizard rock community donated songs themed around the holidays and we raised tens of thousands of dollars for various organizations through them. (You can listen to all of the tracks here.)

This year will be ten years since we released Jingle Spells 5, so we’re bringing it back. Jingle Spells 6 will raise money for the Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for self-determination for all people.

This post is an open call to all wizard rockers! We are now accepting submissions of songs through this form; submit to be included on the comp record by December 10. The album will be posted shortly thereafter on various digital sites, including Bandcamp and Spotify.

This was made possible through the efforts of Sagan Thacker of the wizard rock band Candle Wix. We are so happy to revive this effort — it’s been too long since we had some HP-themed holiday cheer!

We’ll be back with more info on how you can download/stream the album once it’s ready. For now, wrockers, we can’t wait to hear your music!