“Puzzles & Spells” to host “Fantastic Feasts” in-game holiday event

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The holidays should be festive and food-filled in real life, so why not in virtual life too?

Mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, from Zynga, is introducing a new event in the game that brings a tasty twist to the puzzle play. Starting this week, players are invited to take part in the limited-time “Fantastic Feasts” event where they can collect recipe ingredients on their puzzle game boards to complete iconic wizarding world themed dishes, while earning special in-game rewards. More treacle tart anyone?

From “first day of school” banquets, to the Weasley twins’ bewitched sweets, the wizarding world has always shown appreciation for yummy meals and treats. The Fantastic Feasts event in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will invite players to the Three Broomsticks pub to participate in this season’s festive food fun. Hosted by Madam Rosmerta, players will collect items ranging from cabbages and carrots to flour and cinnamon, gathering the required quantities and ingredients to complete recipes to create sumptuous dishes including Cornish Pasties and Christmas Cake. As these delicious dishes are completed, players will be treated to exclusive rewards like power-ups, trophies and unlimited lives.

“As we head into the winter holidays, we wanted to honour the traditions of the wizarding world and invite players to a seat at the banquet table with a festive event that truly celebrates the season,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. “We’re thrilled to bring the flavour and magic of the holidays to fans with the Fantastic Feasts event.”

Other winter holiday-themed activities include collection events, where players will gather snowflakes, or brightly wrapped gifts that drop to their game boards, and the Holiday Season Pass that gives players the opportunity to complete activities for even bigger rewards. These in-game events cap off a year of exciting seasonal celebrations in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. From the Amortentia Adoration love potion event in February, to the ‘Easter Egg Hunt’ in March to the spider-themed Dark Arts event in October, the game continues to invite players to join in the festivities and traditions of the wizarding world.

If you have not yet played the game, here is an overview from game creator Zynga: In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry’s journey through the Wizarding World. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard chess pieces and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more information visit the game’s website.