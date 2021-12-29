20th anniversary preview images are magically nostalgic

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

If you are awaiting the special program commemorating the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film that will air on HBO Max on 1 January 2022 as eagerly as we are, then you have probably already seen the preview images and clips floating around the ether. There have been so many that we have begun to wonder what is left to reveal on the day! For your anticipatory pleasure, Leaky has below compiled many of the preview images. If you wish to avoid “spoilers” then give them a miss. Otherwise, feast your eyes on our beloved Harry Potter cast members as they reminisce about their days on set and catch us up on their current work. Do you recognise everyone? Who are you most happy to see and hear from again? Is your enthusiasm based on the character they played or the actor?

First let’s have another look at the trailer:

This Daily Prophet cover in the trailer is a nice touch.