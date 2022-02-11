Magic awakens in new RPG game from Warner Bros.

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Let’s hope the magic wasn’t sleeping like a dragon — remember the Hogwarts motto:

A tweet from Warner Bros. delivered the news this morning that a new game, Magic Awakened, is coming from Portkey Games.

Announcing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, an all-new immersive collectible card game (CCG) with MMO and RPG elements from @wbgames and @NetEase_Global! Pre-register now for exclusive in-game rewards: https://t.co/Tmj7lvdVO9 pic.twitter.com/tduGHDKcz3 — HPMagicAwakened (@hpmagicawakened) February 10, 2022

This should be particularly welcome news for everyone who played the recently-defunct Wizards Unite and who is hankering for a replacement Potter-themed game. This one purports to be an immersive collectible card game, Details are sparse but there is a trailer and a short blurb from WB:

Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, play Quidditch, dance at the Ball, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!

You can pre-register via the Magic Awakened website. There is a link to Google Play but so far just a “coming soon” for iOS. You can also sign up with your email address to receive game updates and in-game rewards for subscribers only.

You can learn more about the game via its website, YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.