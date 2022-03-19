NEW collection of 12 graphic art prints from “Secrets of Dumbledore” at House of MinaLima in London

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Studio MinaLima continues to amaze and delight us with their pitch perfect graphic art for every mood and era in the ongoing tales of the wizarding world that began in the cupboard under the stairs and are now taking us to Brazil, Bhutan, Berlin and beyond. We started in the 90s, gave a nod to the 40s, veered back into the 20s, and we are now somewhere in the Depression before the war. I am looking forward to the 15 April (in U.S., 8 April in UK) release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore for many reasons, not least of which is a chance to see more Studio MinaLina graphics.

For those who are in London, or can get there (take me with you?!?), there will be an exhibit of 12 new graphic art designs for Secrets of Dumbledore at House of MinaLima in Soho, London, beginning on Tuesday 29 March 2022.

According to Warner Bros.:

Continuing from the Parisian Art Nouveau aesthetic of the previous Fantastic Beasts film, this movie presented MinaLima with the opportunity to manifest a distinct Art Deco style, capturing the artistic movement of its time. Much historical research and experimentation with techniques was employed, from sourcing original patterns and papers to scanning historical typefaces and peculiar surfaces to capture and reconstruct the essence and style of the period.

Wizarding World fans will travel the world and experience several other magical cultures through the vividly coloured artwork created by MinaLima. An integral part of the film’s visual storytelling is the celebration of international magical realms through the creation of very distinct identities for the Ministry of Magic in Germany, as well as pivotal characters from Brazil and China. These insignias will be presented to fans as limited-edition prints at House of MinaLima.

A visual highlight is the invention – in close collaboration with the wider film production team – of the Magisterial Chamber of Ancient Wizardry, a hideaway of the highest seat of the magical world in Bhutan. Fans will be able to pore over the symbols and motifs invented by MinaLima, with an aesthetic that references a typical Himalayan decorative vernacular.

New prints on display will include the emblem of the Dumbledore family, featuring (surprise) a phoenix, 10 wizarding schoolbooks created for Professor Lally, and the gilded front cover of the second edition of Newt Scamander’s best-selling book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Also on exhibit – and available for purchase – are prints featuring graphics created for the first magical train, The Great Wizarding Express, seen in the Fantastic Beasts series; a brand-new German newspaper Die Silberne Fledermaus (for those who do not speak German, this means “The Silver Bat”); and the first-ever Ministry-issued wanted poster for Grindelwald.

This collection of original graphic art for Fantastic Beasts will also be on exhibit at House of MinaLima New York, House of MinaLima Osaka, and House of MinaLima Paju from Friday 8 April 2022. All MInaLima art prints are available from minalima.com