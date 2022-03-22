RPG game fans can preview 14 mins of gameplay from upcoming Hogwarts Legacy

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Confession time: I always feel a bit awkward writing about video games for Leaky because I have never played one. I know that many people love them, and Harry Potter has inspired quite a few of them, including one where you could walk around in the Muggle world finding virtual magical objects and encountering dark wizards, witches, and magical creatures to fight. Leaky appreciates that many of our fans enjoy these games, so we want to bring you the latest info about them. Just cut me some slack if I get any terminology wrong! (& if you are an avid player of Potter-related video games and would like to cover that beat exclusively and thoroughly for Leaky, let me know!)

What is Hogwarts Legacy? It’s an open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world, published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, in development by Avalanche Software. It is scheduled for release before the 2022 holiday season.

According to Warner Bros. Games:

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic that puts players at the centre of their own adventure. Joining as a brand new fifth year student with a unique ability to manipulate powerful ancient magic, players will live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. Throughout their adventure, they will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Along the way, they will meet new friends who can accompany them, interact with school professors, and confront dangers that could jeopardize the future of wizardkind.

Official Game Trailer

The preview just released by Warner Bros. Games is a narrated video that gives an in-depth look into the gameplay, including character customisation, and a variety of spells, adventures, missions, locations, and characters that players will encounter as a student at Hogwarts. Also showcased is the Official Behind the Scenes video featuring comments by the creative minds making the game.

Official Gameplay Reveal video

Behind the Scenes video with game makers

The game will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC.

You can follow Hogwarts Legacy and find out more about the game on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.