Go behind the scenes with “Secrets of Dumbledore” movie magic companion book from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

With the release of each new film, we fans expect that, in addition to the film itself, video, audio, photos, and interviews will take us behind the scenes, revealing bloopers, scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor, and on-set antics from the cast and crew. These details enrich our experience of the story beyond the confines of the film itself. So I am pleased to share that on 15 April, the same day that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in the U.S., Insight Editions will be releasing a companion book for this film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Movie Magic will contain interactive artefacts, such as stickers, pull-out prop replicas, and posters. Behind-the-scenes info will include never-before-seen images, interviews, and insights into the movie-making process. Cast and crew interviewed for the book include Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne, Oscar nominee Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams.

Stay tuned for Leaky’s review of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Movie Magic and exclusive interview with author Jody Revenson.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Movie Magic will retail for $29.99. Released on 15 April, you can pre-order it now.