Posted by: Amanda Kirk

As I wait to see Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore for the first time, I am eager for any clues to the film’s content — trailers, photos, graphic art from Mina Lima, interviews, etc. Now I can add the soundtrack to my list of preparatory materials for the film.

The composing and recording of this soundtrack was a time-consuming endeavour: It took 33, 3-hour recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios, over a period of 8 months, to nail down the tracks. That is not including rehearsal time for the many musicians, including the London Voices Choir, who brought the music of composer James Newton Howard to life. Howard composed the scores of the first two films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise as well.

Tracklisting:

I’m Expecting Someone We Can Free Each Other She’s Ready Wyvern Rescue Young Man’s Magic I Know You Are There Lally Call Me Jacob Countersight A Message to Deliver Insufficient Evidence Do You Know What It’s Like? Kama’s Memory Same Blood The Erkstag Let Him Stand Manticore Dance <- This must be the “swivel, but gently” scene! Go to Him Assassin! Ted and Pick The Escape Kingdom of Bhutan Powers of the Beast Family History Reanimation The Room We Require Surrounded Hey Fellas Case Chaos A Full Heart The Vote He’s Lying to You The Twin He Sought to Kill, I Sought to Protect I Was Never Your Enemy The Promise The Ceremony Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Heaven – Gregory Porter

The soundtrack is available via Amazon and various streaming services. To build anticipation for the film’s release, Warner Bros. released two of the tracks on YouTube on April 4, but you can access the entire soundtrack now. What do you think of it?