“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” celebrates “Secrets of Dumbledore” with in-game events

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The main event being the ability, for a limited time, to earn badges to collect a Niffler as a permanent creature to use in gameplay. Hey, I thought Nifflers were known for doing the collecting?

The in-game event also features Magizoologist Newt Scamander joining the game for the first time as a guide and host for players as they finesse their puzzle game boards skills while collecting special in-game rewards during play.

Players can dive even deeper into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells with the special Magical Creatures Season which runs from April to late May. This in-game event enables players for the first time to unlock the Qilin, the wizarding world’s most revered magical beast, which helps complete puzzles when activa

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable on both iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow the game on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit the game’s website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com.