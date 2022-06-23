Harry Potter audiobooks now available in Chinese, other languages coming

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Pottermore Publishing has collaborated with Chinese audiobook platform Ximalaya to release the Harry Potter series in a Chinese audiobook version as of 21 June.

According to Pottermore Publishing, Ximalaya collaborated with VoiceGem and some prominent Chinese voice actors, such as Jiang Guangtao, to record the series in Chinese for the first time.

Pottermore is planning to release audiobooks in possibly as many as a dozen other languages in the next few years. We will have more information about those audiobooks probably next year. In the meantime, if you are a Chinese speaker, or student of the Chinese language, you can order the new Chinese audiobooks here.

When you have listened to these new Chinese audiobooks, we would like to post a review if anyone is interested and able to provide one.