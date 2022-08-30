Countdown to Halloween with New Dark Arts Reference & Artefacts from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

August is the perfect time to start thinking ahead to Halloween. With the Hogwarts Express leaving on 1 September, it is also a prudent idea to start brushing up on your knowledge of Defence Against the Dark Arts. You never know who might attack you on the train, be it errant Dementors, classmates enamoured of the Dark Arts, or even just trouble-makers from your own house cursing you for a laugh.

Publisher Insight Editions has your back with two new Dark Arts products that will bolster your knowledge of dark magic — not to use it, of course, but to defend against it.

The Harry Potter Dark Arts Halloween Countdown calendar gives you a baker’s dozen of Dark Arts collectibles. It includes fun (if one can call them that…) facts about famous dark wizards and witches, such as Voldemort and Bellatrix. Like an Advent calendar, there is a pocket for each of the 13 (naturally) days leading to Halloween. Each pocket contains a magical surprise, such as stickers, buttons, or recipe cards.

Dark Arts Halloween Countdown Calendar from Insight Editions

Harry Potter: Dark Arts: Artifacts from the Wizarding World is a but like having a browse in the restricted section of the Hogwarts library. It also contains over a dozen collectible prop facsimiles, stickers, stationery, and behind-the-scenes facts about the filming of the dark magic scenes in the Harry Potter movies.

Dark Artefacts Portfolio from Insight Editions

This teaser post will be followed by an in-depth review of these products from Leaky, with photos, in time for you to do your Halloween shopping.