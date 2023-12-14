GIVEAWAY: Insight Editions Collector’s Advent Calendar

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

This is our biggest giveaway ever. Insight Editions has made some whimsical and charming Harry Potter Advent calendars, and this one is their niftiest take on the concept yet. We have one Insight Editions Collector’s Advent Calendar- which sells for $150 – to give away to one lucky Leaky reader.

The purple Knight Bus is the vehicle for delivering this year’s 25 Christmas countdown treats, none of which has been available before. We do not want to give away all of the surprises, but gifts behind the daily doors include a Golden Snitch bookmark, a flying key keyring, a Hogwarts tea towel, house-themed cookie cutters, a pair of socks featuring a stag Patronus, limited-edition pin badges, a Hogwarts Express luggage tag, and a Chocolate Frog paperweight. Because we all need a chocolate frog paperweight on our desk to brighten our workday and remind us to eat some chocolate.

Check out this short, (slightly vertiginous) video to get a sense of what is inside this special holiday Knight Bus:

It is a BIG bus. This is a substantial Advent calendar, with drawers that slide out to reveal your uplifting little treat for each of the 25 days leading up to Christmas.

You can order one for yourself or to give as a gift directly from Insight Editions. You can also enter our contest to win a free Insight Editions Collector’s Edition Advent Calendar: Email us at [email protected] telling us where you would most like to travel on the Knight Bus and why you would like to go there. Would you hail it to visit Hogwarts or Hogsmeade Village? To see if you could see 12 Grimmauld Place in its dingy square in London? To Little Whinging in Surrey to see where Harry spent his early years? Or perhaps to visit his birthplace in Godric’s Hollow? Maybe to take in the wild coastal landscape near Shell Cottage or call in on the Weasleys in Ottery St. Catchpole? Wherever you would like to go, let us know where and by December 20.