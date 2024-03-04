Join the 2024 Hogwarts House Pride celebrations

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Feeling competitive this spring? The Hogwarts House Pride celebration is back! Inspired by the Hogwarts House Cup, the House Pride celebrations enable Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws of all ages to show off their house allegiance and get involved with a host of specially designed online activities bringing Wizards and Witches together in a battle to win points for their house.

Last year, over a quarter of a million fans took part in a close competition which saw Ravenclaw rise to glory over Slytherin, who came a close second…now, the race is on to find a new champion!

How to get involved:

Each Monday between 4th and 24th March, visit www.wizardingworld.com to play the weekly quiz championship. Fans should brush up on their knowledge and expect questions focused on the original books, all 11 Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hogwarts Legacy, and more. Topics range from best-loved characters, through to the baddies we love to hate – expect head-scratchers for experts and newcomers alike.

The quizzing fun continues until 31st March on the Harry Potter YouTube channel where a brand-new series of house-themed quiz videos will be available for fans to watch, test their friends and try out for themselves. First up… Hufflepuff!

Fans can show off their creativity and inspire others by sharing their best Hogwarts House Pride inspired content – the more imaginative, the better! Don’t forget to tag @HarryPotter, @wizardingworld to be in with a chance of being featured on social.

The success of your house is well and truly in your hands – throughout the celebration there will be a chance to earn bonus points for your house with flash surprises and challenges revealed all month long.

Keep a magical eye out for giveaways, competitions and offers too.

The Hogwarts House Pride celebrations also invite fans to take an exclusive first look at a brand-new Harry Potter unboxing video series. The series will be housed on the Harry Potter YouTube channel and will kick off with an in-depth look at each and every brick that goes into making up three of The LEGO Group’s best-selling Harry Potter range, including the Sorting Hat, Hagrid’s Hut, and Hedwig!

That’s not all – fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy magical House Pride nights at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and time limited offers on a vast range of amazing house-related consumer products in the Harry Potter Shop. So, whether you’re donning your robes for the very first time or dusting off your wand ready to cast your five hundredth spell – there’s something for fans of all stages to enjoy.

Hogwarts House Pride content and features will run between 4th and 31st March. Join the community and find out where you truly belong by signing up to the Harry Potter Fan Club and participating in the Official Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony.