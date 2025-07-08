MinaLima Reveals British Ministry of Magic-Themed Merchandise

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

MinaLima, the renowned graphic designers of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, today cast “Revelio” on an all-new collection of British Ministry of Magic-themed merchandise! Perfect timing to coincide with the opening of Epic Universe’s new Ministry of Magic experience.

Based on original props designed by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the new collection brings the whimsical ephemera of the Ministry into the Muggle world.

“From the squadrons of flying memos that zoom through the grand atrium to the teetering piles of magically mundane paperwork, our newest collection is inspired by the graphic props designed by MinaLima for the iconic setting, allowing you to transport yourself into the bustling halls of the Ministry of Magic.”

This collection includes stationery, homeware, accessories, and more! The prices range from £2.95 to £99.

The passport holder is both useful and fun and totally official proof of your status as a Ministry employee.

Miraphora Mina gushes that, “The Ministry of Magic was a graphic designers’ dream with its never-ending paper ephemera, official identity cards, and, of course, the most magnificent interdepartmental memos. Bringing the seat of wizarding governance to life on screen required casting a carefully crafted spell of storytelling, world-building, and elevated design—making the Ministry a perfect reflection of all that we do at Studio MinaLima.”

Notecards to send via owl post.

Eduardo Lima adds, “From designing the very first Ministry logo for the Harry Potter films to creating the visual identity for each of the international Ministries in the Fantastic Beasts films, the Ministry of Magic has played a central role in our 24 year-long relationship with the Harry Potter franchise. And now, we are thrilled to give fans the chance to take home a little piece of the original magic with our new collection.”

Does the pattern on this mug look familiar? It’s the Wizengamot courthouse floor in the Ministry.

You can find and purchase the new collection here. It is also available as of today, 8 July 2025, at the MinaLima stores in London and Edinburgh.