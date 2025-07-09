NOX is Returning to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter is bringing back its highly anticipated NOX event for Halloween 2025. This “night marked by darkness” and Hallowe’en at Hogwarts after-hours experience will run from October 29-31, 2025.

This spine-chilling event will immerse you in the dark side of the wizarding world as twilight fades and danger looms. The evening begins in the Great Hall with themed cocktails and mocktails. As you look around, you spy a ceiling full of Jack-o-Lantern pumpkins – just as you saw in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. But, stay on your guard as Death Eaters could storm Hogwarts at any moment during the night and you could even encounter an immersive battle. You will also get plenty of trick-or-treat sweet stations, and each location will have its own special magical sweet treat.

Tickets for this spine-chilling event go on sale July 9 at 10 a.m. GBT and costs £150 per person. Advance purchase is required, so make sure to snag yours early. Please note that the NOX event is open to individuals aged 16 and above only.

Tickets include: