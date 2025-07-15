First Look at Nick Frost as Our Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter Series!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

“Yer a wizard, Harry!” And now, we have our Hagrid! HBO has just given us our first magnificent glimpse of Nick Frost (known for his roles in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and the recently released live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon) as the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid, in their upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Our first glimpse of Nick Frost as Hagrid

The reveal comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s exciting news, which included the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as young Harry Potter.

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter – first photo

Plus, we have learned of several more key cast members joining the magical ensemble: Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Actors who will be playing Neville, Dudley, Madam Hooch, and Ollivander

The anticipation for this series is reaching fever pitch, with filming now officially underway at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, U.K. As we know, HBO plans to dedicate an entire season to each of J.K. Rowling’s globally best-selling novels, promising a deep and immersive adaptation for fans.

This latest casting news rounds out an already impressive lineup for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Previously announced stars include Emmy winner John Lithgow as the wise Albus Dumbledore, Oscar nominee Janet McTeer as the stern Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as the sneering Severus Snape.

Our core trio of young wizards will be brought to life by Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley).

The Golden Trio, HBO version

The sprawling cast also features Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge. Adding to the faculty and staff, stage actor Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse has been cast as the curmudgeonly caretaker Argus Filch.

With such a stellar cast and a dedicated creative team, the HBO Harry Potter series is shaping up to be everything fans have dreamed of and more.