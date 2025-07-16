Wizarding World Gaming Chronicle: Hogwarts Legacy & Hogwarts Mystery Unveilings!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

This post is the first in our new Harry Potter Video Game Round Up category, where we keep gaming fans up to date on the latest and greatest developments in Wizarding World gaming.

Accio Video Games! There have been some exciting video game updates in the Wizarding World!

Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2

In June, Nintendo unleashed an all-new, supremely enhanced version of Hogwarts Legacy forged specifically for their potent new console, the Nintendo Switch 2. Given the spellbinding success of the original, it’s no surprise that Nintendo sought a version tailor-made to unlock the console’s full magical potential. This special edition, a powerful collaboration between Avalanche Software, the original masters of this enchanting world, and Krome Studios, promises a truly transmuted experience. Get ready to be awestruck by breathtaking, improved visuals, lightning-fast load times, and richer, immersive auditory magic, all meticulously crafted to harness the immense power of the Switch 2 and its new Joy-Con 2 controllers.

For those eager to dive into this upgraded adventure, the Digital Standard Edition can be yours for $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe, brimming with extra enchantments, is available for $69.99. And for loyal fans who already wield the original Switch version, both new editions are offered at a special discount.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Celebrates 7 Years with Fresh Features!

The beloved mobile escapade, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, recently marked its seventh illustrious anniversary with wondrous announcements, including a brand-new, magical feature: Hogwarts Harvest! This delightful, plant-focused addition invites aspiring witches and wizards to become caretakers of a secret greenhouse, brimming with unique and wondrous magical flora like vital Dittany and even the formidable Venomous Tentacula. Nurture these mystical sprouts daily to earn exclusive, enchanting rewards and personalize your very own magical growing haven! Professors Dumbledore and Sprout themselves will guide your green-thumbed endeavours in this charming new pursuit.

But the enchantments don’t end there! Prepare for whispers of summer romance to bloom across Hogwarts with a new, heartfelt Special Adventure to embark upon. Furthermore, a fresh Hogwarts Diary event promises thrilling new rewards to unlock as you race to uncover Salazar Slytherin’s long-lost secret treasure. Get ready to cultivate new friendships, nurture nature with your newfound Herbology skills, and craft your own truly magical haven within Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery!