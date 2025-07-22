Harry Potter Shop Harajuku Confirmed for August 2025 Opening

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

Great news for Harry Potter fans planning a trip to Japan this fall: you’ll soon have not one, but two magical Harry Potter shops to explore!

Get ready to step into the wizarding world because Harry Potter Shop Harajuku officially opens its doors on August 14, 2025! Imagine yourself strolling through the vibrant streets of Harajuku, then encountering Buckbeak from the Forbidden Forest, and even sipping a refreshing Butterbeer at the in-store bar.

This new Harajuku location joins the existing Harry Potter flagship store, nestled in one of Tokyo’s most iconic shopping districts – a true global hub of culture, fashion, and trends. This flagship promises an enchanting experience for every visiting fan.

You’ll find it along the historic, tree-lined path that stretches from Yoyogi Park. Inside, the shop’s interior is inspired by the mysterious Forbidden Forest, designed to transport you directly into the eerie woodlands on the outskirts of Hogwarts. Don’t worry, though—you’re unlikely to bump into any hungry Acromantulas here!

And if you’re already making the journey to Japan, you’re in for even more magic. You can also visit the incredible Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter, which opened last June. Plus, catch the fantastic Japanese production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater, with tickets available through October 2025.