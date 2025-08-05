New Harry Potter series audiobook cast announced

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Pottermore Publishing and Audible are joining forces to publish a new set of audiobooks for the Harry Potter series that will be read by a full cast — that is, instead of a single narrator, each role will be voiced by a different voice actor. In all, over 200 performers will contribute their voices to the seven books of the series. As much as we love the versions by Stephen Fry (UK) and Jim Dale (US), it will be a fun option to have a version read by actors playing each role.

The casting of some of the major characters from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was announced today.

– Golden Globe Award winner Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore

– Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort

– Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape

– BAFTA Award nominee Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall

– Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) as the narrator

– Frankie Treadaway , Max Lester , and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two and three

– Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will assume the roles of the beloved trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively) beginning in audiobook four, carrying through to the epic conclusion

We will follow-up with announcements about additional casting as we hear about it. Arabella Stanton also plays Hermione Granger in the upcoming HBO series remake.

This link features a recording of some of the main cast reading iconic lines. Each voice fit the character except for Snape, whose voice did not sound menacing enough.

Note that the performers for Harry, Ron, and Hermione will change from Goblet of Fire onward to reflect their aging in the series. We were privileged that production of the original films aligned with the real-life maturing of the actors so they looked and sounded the part for each year of school. The audiobook recording will proceed at a much faster pace and the actors cannot be rushed through puberty to keep up, LOL.

There is much buzz around Hugh Laurie’s casting as Dumbledore, about which he said:

“I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible. I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Jude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

In addition to the narration and acting of the text, there will be original music.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is promised for 4th November 2025. The rest of the series is slated to be released on the following dates:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets releases 16 th December 2025

December 2025 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban releases 13 th January 2026

January 2026 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire releases 10 th February 2026

February 2026 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix releases 10 th March 2026

March 2026 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince releases 14 th April 2026

April 2026 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows releases 12th May 2026

You can pre-order the series at any of the following links:

For the US

For the UK

For Canada

For Australia

For India