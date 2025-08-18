All Aboard the Hogwarts Express: Your 2025 “Back to Hogwarts” Round-Up!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb with Amanda Kirk

The time has come once again to don our robes, grab our wands, and get ready for a new year of magic! September 1st is the most magical day of the year for witches and wizards as we celebrate the annual “Back to Hogwarts” tradition. Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, there’s a way for every student of magic to get in on the fun.

This year is extra special, as it marks a huge milestone: the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film! Get ready to relive the Triwizard Tournament and so much more. This round-up will be your go-to guide for all the ways to celebrate, both online and in person. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so keep checking back for new magical events as they’re announced!

Global Celebrations & Online Events

Official “Back to Hogwarts” Showcase: Don’t miss the worldwide online showcase on September 1 ! The Wizarding World will be hosting an official event with start-of-term announcements and updates. Tune in at 10:40 BST / 5:40 ET on the official Harry Potter channels on Facebook , Instagram, YouTube , and TikTok .

A New Adventure on the Way? Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Express Adventure has teased a special announcement during the showcase. While details are under wraps, the magical train ride awaits!

Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Express Adventure has teased a special announcement during the showcase. While details are under wraps, the magical train ride awaits! Goblet of Fire Returns to the Big Screen: To commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will return to cinemas worldwide. In the US, fans can check the Fandango website for special screenings, and more international locations will be announced soon.

Starting in mid-August, Snapchat users can transform their Bitmojis with new 3D lenses featuring iconic locations like Platform 9 ¾ and the Great Hall.

Snapchat Hogwarts Great Hall with Goblet of Fire 3D lens

In-Person Events & Experiences by Region

The United Kingdom London’s Goblet of Fire Celebration: A free screening of the film with a Q&A with James and Oliver Phelps will be held at Cineworld Leicester Square on August 31 . This event is sold out, but you can enter a competition to win tickets via DiscoverLSQ, Bloomsbury, or the Cursed Child. Watch their socials for opportunities. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Studio Tour will host an exclusive 11 am countdown on September 1 at the Platform 9 ¾ set. Guests can win a spot to attend through a competition. Platform 9 ¾ Shop: The official shop at King’s Cross Station is celebrating with a photo opportunity and new 2025 merchandise, starting from July 28 . You can also take your own photos at the entrance to Platform 9 3/4 and tag them @HarryPotterShop. MinaLima Meet & Greet: The official headquarters of the graphic design duo will host a meet and greet on August 31 , offering limited-edition Back to Hogwarts badges. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Fans are discouraged from attending King’s Cross Station on September 1 , as there will be no countdown or train announcement for safety reasons.



MinaLima limited edition Back to Hogwarts badge

North America and Canada Cursed Child on Broadway: In New York, the hit play is offering special tickets for only $19 on September 1 to celebrate the story being set 19 years later. Official Harry Potter Stores: Visit the official shops in New York and Chicago for exclusive, time-limited Back to Hogwarts merchandise starting on July 28 . Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience : This immersive experience is coming to Chicago. Check the official website for dates and details.

Universal Studios Universal Studios Hollywood: The seasonal “Back to Hogwarts” event runs from now through September 1 . Guests can enjoy interactive experiences, new merchandise, and Butterbeer, all while encountering magical creatures like the Niffler and Occamy. Universal Beijing Resort: Look forward to a Collectors Edition interactive wand, themed merchandise packages, a Back to Hogwarts feast, and Hogwarts house-themed face painting.



Back to Hogwarts merch at the Harry Potter shops

Europe France: The Sainte-Geneviève Library in Paris will host a free, interactive quiz on August 30 . An online version is also available from August 30 to September 6 . Germany: Westfield Hamburg will host a three-day celebration from August 29 through September 1 . Select Thalia book stores will also have themed takeovers and four locations will host Back to Hogwarts-themed sleepovers. Italy: Milan’s Teatro Nazionale will host a countdown ceremony on September 1 with quizzes, performances, and surprise guests. Spain: A two-day event on August 31 and September 1 will take place in Madrid at the Railway Museum. There is also a Potter-themed restaurant, Andén 9 ¾ , in Madrid on 75 Ortega y Gasset Street.



Madrid Railway Museum

Asia Japan: The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team is hosting a “Harry Potter x Lions” event from August 29 – 31 . Rena Matasui, the actress playing Hermione Granger in Cursed Child at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Minato, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. China: The Harry Potter in Concert series for films 3 and 4 will play in Shanghai. In Hangzhou, a celebration will take place at the West Lake from August 30 to September 1 . Singapore: Attendees who turn up in house regalia at Harry Potter: Visions of Magic can win gifts.



Harry Potter: Visions of Magic Singapore

Australia, Mexico, and UAE Harry Potter: The Exhibition : The exhibition will have special promotions in several locations. Look out for a ticket offer in Melbourne, Australia on September 1 , and a prize for those who dress up in Abu Dhabi, UAE on the same day. Harry Potter: Visions of Magic : Fans who attend in Mexico City between August 26 – 31 will receive a collectible poster.

