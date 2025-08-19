Chicago is About to Get a Little Sweeter

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

By Ashlynn Webb

On Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, Muggles, witches, and wizards can grab their robes and wands to visit the Honeydukes Cafe in Chicago, thanks to a new partnership between Coffee mate and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

This two-day pop-up coffee shop, inspired by the beloved Hogsmeade sweets shop, will allow attendees to enjoy specialty beverages and whimsical surprises. The event is located at 444 N Michigan Ave.

Fans will be able to try specialty drinks made with two new, limited-edition Coffee mate creamer flavors inspired by iconic Honeydukes candies.

Coffee mate Toffee Cauldron Cake Flavored Creamer: This toffee-inspired creamer combines the sweetness of caramel with a rich, buttery flavor—perfect for those who can’t get enough of the famous food trolley.

Coffee mate Zero Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint Toad Flavored Creamer: A zero-sugar option that blends white chocolate and peppermint for a sweet and refreshing taste. This is one treat that won’t jump out of your hands!

According to a Nestlé Director of Brand Marketing, the pop-up is designed to celebrate all things sweet and creamy. Visitors can expect charming touches like color-changing cups, dazzling foam art, and stirring spoons that will make you do a double-take. It’s an adventure that brings iconic flavors to life right in the heart of Chicago.

Can’t make it to Chicago? Don’t fret! The two limited-edition creamers are also available now for a limited time at grocery stores nationwide.

Event Details: