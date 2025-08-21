Apple Vision Pro adds Great Hall immersive environment for Back to Hogwarts celebration

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

HBO Max’s visionOS app on Apple Vision Pro will feature a new “Hogwarts Great Hall” Immersive Environment for subscribers starting today, August 21 (just in time for this year’s Back to Hogwarts celebration), inspired by the iconic Great Hall in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While in the Environment, a subscriber’s viewing space will be transformed into the legendary Great Hall, floating candles and all.

Great Hall Day Mode

The Environment includes two modes: Day (for browsing the app) and Night (when playback is initiated). Subscribers can now rewatch their favorite Harry Potter films to celebrate Back to Hogwarts (or any HBO Max title) as they are surrounded by the iconic architecture, floating candles, and the beloved house tables. While in Day mode for browsing the HBO Max app in Vision Pro, ambient castle sounds of students walking to class further enhance the immersive nature of this viewing experience.

Great Hall Night Mode

This version of the HBO Max app was built for visionOS (Apple Vision Pro’s operating system) and offers a new and uniquely immersive way for HBO Max subscribers to watch their favorite titles from our robust programming catalog. HBO Max subscribers on the Premium tier can dive into any title available in 4K along with Dolby Atmos audio on the device’s Spatial Audio system, creating a uniquely immersive and elevated streaming experience. Other available Environments on HBO Max include the “Iron Throne Room,” which replicates the throne room from the first season of House of the Dragon.



Apple Vision Pro is available for purchase in the following countries where HBO Max is also available: US, France, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. Subscribers will be able to access HBO Max and the Environment while traveling with Vision Pro in all regions where HBO Max is available globally. To enjoy the new Hogwarts Great Hall Environment, users will need to be on visionOS 2.6 and HBO Max 6.2.0 or later.