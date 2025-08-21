The Burrow is Filling Up: New HBO Harry Potter Series Casts Fred, George, Percy, and Ginny Weasley

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The highly anticipated Harry Potter HBO Max television series has officially cast four more members of the iconic Weasley family, bringing Fred, George, Percy, and Ginny to life again in a new on-screen adaptation.

Today, production confirmed the actors for the red-headed clan, with Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland set to play the mischievous twins, Fred and George Weasley. Also joining the magical family are Ruari Spooner as the ambitious Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane as the youngest child and only daughter, Ginny Weasley. The casting was revealed in a behind-the-scenes selfie from the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden set, showing the five actors sporting mischievous Weasley grins.

Casting for Charlie and Bill, the eldest Weasley children who do not appear until later in the series, has yet to be announced.

Charlie is somewhere in Romania studying dragons, but he’ll turn up later

The five new additions join previously cast actors Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Katherine Parkinson as the matriarch, Molly Weasley. With filming now underway, fans are getting a clearer picture of the magical family that serves as Harry Potter’s warm and welcoming second home.

The series, which will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max (where available, which will include Germany, Italy, and the UK by the release date), is committed to a faithful, expansive adaptation of the books that provides a fresh portal of entry for a new generation of fans. Per HBO, “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

