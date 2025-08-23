Houses of Hogwarts pens Kickstarter s-t-r-e-t-c-h goals

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

We recently posted a Kickstarter fundraising campaign from Ferris Wheel Press, a Canadian maker of pens, ink, and related old-fashioned writing paraphernalia (motto: “Make fancy fun”) that fits in well with the wizarding world’s aesthetic and avoidance of modern Muggle tools like ballpoint pens and electronic devices. Leaky has never posted a Kickstarter before, that I can recall, and shilling for a company that may not come through or create a quality product is always a risk for the most trusted name in the Potterverse. But we took a look at their existing pen and ink collections and we were deeply impressed by the quality and detail that went into them especially, their Lord of the Rings pen collection, not to mention the fact that their Kickstarter for that collection was funded. Their digital download colouring sheets are whimsical and fun. So, we took the risk of promoting this Kickstarter on Leaky and we hope that our fans who are interested in a house pen and ink will contribute to the Kickstarter and give us your review of the products when you receive them.

If you have not yet contributed, they are offering some stretch goals that might pique your interest:

Stretch goals

Each stretch goal unlocks a new 38ml ink. We have a sneak peak at the first two stretch goal inks, the Sorting Hat and the Golden Snitch:

Sorting Hat ink in box

Look at this adorably taciturn looking Sorting Hat support. Who doesn’t want the magically insightful hat looking at you grumpily from your desk as you write?

I know just where to put you…

Sorting hat ink, unboxed

Golden Snitch ink

Golden Snitch ink unboxed

We will post about the other two stetch goal inks as information becomes available. As of this writing, there are 24 days left in the Kickstarter. So, as you gather your supplies to go Back to Hogwarts, think about adding a new pen and ink to your shopping list.