Back to Hogwarts Day casting news

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

HBO Max chose this most special of days for Potter fans to share exciting news about the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Role reprisal

Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Flitwick. Davis is the first actor from the films confirmed to play a role in the HBO television series. In the films, Davis also played the role of Griphook in Deathly Hallows 1 & 2, a role that had been played by Verne Troyer in Philosopher’s Stone. In the HBO series, Leigh Gill will play Griphook, so it appears that Davis is not playing Griphook as well. Which actors from the films would you like to see return for the HBO series? Let us know in the comments.

Yes!

I wonder if we will get old Flitwick or young? Which do you prefer?

I hope we see more of Flitwick’s duelling prowess in the series.

Casting of some additional supporting roles has also been announced by HBO today.

The following Hogwarts students have been cast: Elijah Oshin as fellow Gryffindor Dean Thomas, with Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe and William Nash as Gregory Goyle, both Slytherins and minions of Harry’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Elijah Oshin will play Dean Thomas, who was played by Alfred Enoch in the films

Finn Stephens

Jamie Waylett was Vincent Crabbe in the films

William Nash will play Gregory Goyle, who was played by Josh Herdman in the films

Two additional professors have been cast, as well as the school nurse. Sirine Saba will play Hufflepuff head of house and Herbology Professor Pomona Sprout. Richard Durden will bore students senseless as ghost History Professor Cuthbert Binns. Binns was absent from the films, so it is delightful to hear that he will be floating into the classroom for the HBO series. Bríd Brennan will administer Pepper-Up potions as needed as Hogwarts nurse Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Did she and Filch have a thing? Perhaps we will find out more about their reputed romance in the HBO series.

Sirine Saba will play Professor Sprout, who was played by Miriam Margolyes in the films

Richard Durden will play Professor Binns, who did not appear in the films

Brid Brennan will play Madam Pomfrey, who was played by Gemma Jones in the films

This is all exciting news for Back to Hogwarts day and makes the series feel closer, and more real, than ever. It is set to begin in 2027 with the season depicting the events of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.