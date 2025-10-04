Leaky’s lucky look at MinaLima London

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

This Leaky correspondent was recently in London on business and saw on a map app that MinaLima London was right around the corner from my hotel. I’d always wanted to go to a MinaLima store in person but had not been back to any of the cities where their shops are located (Edinburgh, New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul) since they opened. I’m from Chicago, and have spent a considerable amount of time living in London, Edinburgh, and New York, but I had not been back to any of these cities in years until this London trip.

As you can imagine, I nearly threw my bags into my hotel room the moment I could check in so I could dash to the MinaLima store and feast my eyes. (Funny aside: I work remotely so I only see my work colleagues over Zoom. I met one in person for the first time in London. We decided to meet at Platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross Station but a tube strike precluded that arrangement so we met at MinaLima instead. She even had tickets to see “Cursed Child” that night. Forget work, we were totally focused on Harry Potter London!)

The cranberry, lime, and gold shop stands out against the mostly monochromatic blacks, greys, and whites of the other businesses along Wardour Street the way I imagine Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes does in Diagon Alley. Going in the door feels both like stepping back in time in that quaint wizarding way and stepping into the magical world itself. Yes, it’s a store; it’s lined with shelves and everything has a price tag, but it’s set up with fireplaces and desks and plants and such to feel homey, like you are entering the house of a witch or wizard who is a fond collector of retro posters and artefacts that are both decorative and functional. Sort of a William Morris for the magical world.

SO much to see and absorb every detail!

I particularly liked the Black family tapestry-themed merch.

I was tempted by the pillow cover but not for £30. Ironically, I purchased two higher-quality pillow covers at the William Morris Gallery for the price of one of these. I love the merch but sometimes the price-gouging of fans is a bit much.

Black family tapestry wallpaper!

Here you can see how it looks on a wall. Might do my home office in this…

There’s also Daily Prophet wallpaper and other merch.

I was very tempted by this piano anthology. Will be back for this one someday.

Which suitcase is Newt’s?

The original props were fascinating. Lot of wonderful detail that never made it to the screen.

I wish that hairbrush were a real thing!

The school books were perfect.

More beautiful books!

Ministry of Magic poster

Ministry of Magic merch

I adored the vintage look and detail in this Ministry of Magic desk and merch!

Another view because I liked this display so much. Notice how little workspace the wizard or witch has with a card file on top of a school desk. It fits the Ministry ethos perfectly.

Hogwarts letters cascading out of the fire grate.

Because one fireplace is never enough in chilly London!

The mug was my favourite piece of Ministry merch. I’d love to have one, but not for £27!

You could do up your kitchen or bathroom in a Daily Prophet motif, with bonus owls.

The Brazilian Ministry of Magic crest

The Brazilian Ministry of Magic has its own tote bag. I wonder what the Muggles think when they see someone carrying that around in Rio?