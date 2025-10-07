Harry Potter Games: 80% Off in WB Games Steam Sale

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The world of witchcraft and wizardry is calling! The annual Steam Autumn Sale just got a whole lot more magical with the launch of the dedicated WB Games Autumn Sale, providing fans with a prime opportunity to grab key titles from the Wizarding World franchise at spellbinding, unprecedented prices.

Hosted directly on the Steam platform, the sale highlights the extensive catalog of WB Games, but the true treasure for many lies within the Harry Potter universe, featuring an across the board 80% discount on its most popular titles.

Hogwarts Legacy Sells for $13.99: an 80% Reduction!

The main attraction is undoubtedly Hogwarts Legacy, the massive, critically acclaimed action RPG that allows players to live the life of a fifth-year student in the 1800s. The game has been slashed by a massive 80%, bringing the price of the Standard Edition down from its typical $69.99 to just $13.99. This deep reduction makes the immersive open-world title an absolute must-buy.

The Ultimate Bundle: Quidditch Champions Included for Under $20

For those looking to expand their magical gaming library even further, WB Games is offering an essential bundle deal:

Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Bundle

Discount: 80% off

Final Price: $19.96

For only a few dollars more, players can secure Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions—the definitive competitive sports game based on the Wizarding World’s most popular and only slightly life-threatening aerial sport.

Classic Adventures for the Price of a Butterbeer

The deals extend to the beloved, humorous side of the franchise, giving fans a chance to relive the original seven books in brick form:

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1 4 and Years 5 7

Discount: 80% off

Final Price: $3.99

At just $3.99 apiece, players can grab the full, charming LEGO adaptations of the entire film series, offering hundreds of hours of fun co op gameplay for an unbeatable price.

Why Buy Now?

An 80% discount across the entire range of popular Harry Potter titles – from the latest open-world RPG to the classic LEGO adventures – is a rare event. This WB Games Autumn Sale provides one of the steepest discount windows of the year. If these titles have been sitting dormant on your Steam Wishlist, now is the time to act before these limited-time savings disappear.

To see the full list of games, these incredible sale prices, and to make your purchase, head directly to the official sale page: store.steampowered.com/developer/WBGames/sale/autumnsale2025.