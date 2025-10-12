MinaLima’s new Honeydukes holiday collection is spellbindingly sweet

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Sweets go with holidays like chocolate and frogs or butter and beer. Errrm, let’s try again: We all love sweets at the holidays and who amongst us Potter fans wouldn’t love a stocking stuffed with sweets from Honeydukes Sweet Shop in Hogsmeade? If you cannot apparate to Scotland’s magical village this holiday season to do your gift shopping, the next best thing might be a Honeydukes-themed party with gifts and decorations from MinaLima’s fanciful pastel designs from the Harry Potter films.

Ornaments

From Chocolate Frogs to Bertie Botts Every?Flavour Beans, the original props designed by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban are brought to life in MinaLima’s second annual seasonal collection of gifts and décor.

Bertie Botts Every Flavour Bean Garland

The collection includes six pieces made for sharing the spirit of Christmas time in Hogsmeade, from a colourful Bertie Botts Every-Flavour Beans paper garland and glimmering Honeydukes sweets hanging decoration to a jigsaw puzzle, 3D notecard, and art print featuring a brand-new original illustration brimming with elaborate detail and adorned with festive holly.

Jigsaw Puzzle

3D Notecard

Print

Fans can also savour the delights of Honeydukes all December long with MinaLima’s first-ever advent calendar. Each day, the countdown to Christmas grows sweeter with a new hanging decoration featuring graphic props created for the set of Honeydukes. A spellbinding surprise awaits behind each door—from the most iconic wizarding delicacies to designs that have never been released before—plus behind-the-scenes commentary from Miraphora and Eduardo sharing exclusive insights about bringing the beloved shop to life on screen.

Advent Calendar

MinaLima’s Honeydukes collection will be available worldwide on the 7th October at House of MinaLima shops and online at minalima.com.