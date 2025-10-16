Curses, Banshees, and Pumpkins: Hogwarts Mystery Unveils Dark Arts Month!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Beware, students! The most thrilling and treacherous month of the year has arrived at the virtual halls of the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, as October is officially Dark Arts Month. This spooky season, the school is facing a vault full of new mysteries and dangers that will test even the bravest witch or wizard.

Hogwarts is getting a chilling makeover, and players can look forward to a full month of new Special Adventures, unique rewards, and the chance to confront some genuinely nasty dark creatures.

New Mysteries and Sinister Threats

The core of this year’s Dark Arts Month revolves around solving two looming threats to the school:

Cursed Objects Investigation: An all-new Hogwarts Diary mystery is underway! Players and their friends must race against time to track down a series of cursed items that have been stolen and now pose a threat to the students of Hogwarts. The Banshee Scare: The castle grounds are echoing with mysterious, terrifying shrieks! Students will be tasked with investigating the source of the noise, a screeching horde of Banshees, and may even uncover the rumors of a shadowy creature lurking near the Black Lake in upcoming special adventures.

Festive Fun and Exclusive Rewards

It wouldn’t be a proper Halloween at Hogwarts without decorations and free treats!