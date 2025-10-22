British epilepsy charity raffles Potter cover artist’s drawing

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The British charity Epilepsy Action is raffling a hand-drawn and signed illustration of Fawkes by Jason Cockcroft, cover illustrator for the UK editions of Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows.

Cockcroft is a long-time supporter of Epilepsy Action and usually they have one of his artworks as part of their National Doodle Day auction, which sell for hundreds of pounds. This year both the charity and the illustrator wanted everyone to have an equal opportunity to own an original Potter illustration – not just those who can afford huge amounts.

Tickets for the raffle are £10. All funds raised go directly to providing services that help make a real difference to the lives of people with epilepsy. Tickets can be purchased here.