A Galaxy of Stars: Final Full Cast Revealed for the Harry Potter Audiobooks

by Ashlynn Webb

Pottermore and Audible have pulled back the curtain on the complete, star-studded cast for the upcoming Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, confirming an astonishing roster of talent that includes actors from film, television, and the original Wizarding World films.

The sheer volume of A-list names joining the ensemble is staggering, with over 200 actors lending their voices to bring the iconic characters to life for a new, fully immersive audio experience. The first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, is set to debut on November 4, 2025, with the remaining six books releasing monthly.

The latest major announcement reveals who will be voicing some of the most memorable characters across the seven-book series:

– Bill Nighy: Professor Slughorn (Nighy played Rufus Scrimgeour in the films)

– Sope Dìrísù: Sirius Black

– Saoirse-Monica Jackson: Professor Trelawney (Known for Derry Girls)

– Anna Maxwell Martin: Rita Skeeter

– Mackenzie Crook: Kreacher

– Stephen Mangan: Nearly Headless Nick

– Tracy-Ann Oberman: Madam Hooch

A particularly touching addition is David Holmes as Stan Shunpike, marking a “full circle” moment for the actor who was a lead stunt double (and even a stunt double for Harry Potter inside the Knight Bus) in the original films.

Reflecting the lead children’s characters’ growth across seven years, the main student roles will be played by two sets of actors:

– Audiobooks 1-3: Frankie Treadaway (Harry Potter), Max Lester (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger).

– Audiobooks 4-7: Jaxon Knopf (Harry Potter), Rhys Mulligan (Ron Weasley), and Nina Barker-Francis (Hermione Granger).

Other key student roles will also be shared, including Millie Gubby as Luna Lovegood. Jude Farrant and Maximus Evans will share the role of Draco Malfoy, while Jake Sigsworth and Archie Mountain will voice Neville Longbottom.

These new additions join an already phenomenal cast previously announced:

– Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore

– Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort

– Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape

– Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall

– Mark Addy as Hagrid

– Cush Jumbo as the series Narrator

– Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart

– Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge

– James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody

– Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley

– Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange

Reflecting on his role as Professor Slughorn, Bill Nighy noted the uniqueness of his return to the Wizarding World: “I was pleased to be asked to play the professor after having already played a Minister for Magic. Is it possible that I’m the only actor who can claim that achievement?”

The full-cast audiobooks are being released monthly on Audible, kicking off with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on November 4, 2025. Fans can now pre-order the entire series to experience the magic in a completely new, sound-rich format.