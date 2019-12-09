Awards Round-Up: Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations, Evening Standard and BroadwayWorld UK Theater Awards Winners!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

It’s awards season for both screen and stage and, as usual, wizarding world alums feature among the prestigious nominations and wins! In a crossover that spans industries, the round-up covers Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards television and film nominations, as well as wins for the Evening Standard Theater Awards and Broadway World UK Awards.

Read on for more details!

2020 Golden Globes Nominations

Little Women

Alexandre Desplat, the prolific and renowned composer behind the score of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts I and II, has been honored with a nomination for Best Original Score-Motion Picture for his work on the film Little Women.

Little Women revisits the classic coming-of-age story by Louisa May Alcott and stars familiar Potter alum Emma Watson. Watson plays Meg while Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen portray the other three March sisters. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

1917

The WWI epic from director Sam Mendes also received a few nods. The film, notable to Potter fans for featuring Jamie Parker, originator of adult Harry in the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was also recognized for musical composition, tapping Thomas Newman for Best Original Score-Motion Picture.

Sam Mendes picked up a nomination for Best Director, while the film was honored with a nomination for Best Motion Picture-Drama. It faces strong competition from The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker, and The Two Popes; however, its innovative style and historic subject matter will undoubtedly make it a contender.

In a recent theater round-up, Leaky reported that the story unfolds in real time, and the film appears to hold a single unbroken shot in order to maintain continuity and immersion over its 1 hour and 50 minute run.

According to Movizark, Sam Mendes explained:

“It was fundamentally an emotional choice. I wanted to travel every step with these men—to breathe every breath with them. It needed to be visceral and immersive. What they are asked to do is almost impossibly difficult. The way the movie is made is designed to bring you as close as possible to that experience.”

It’s certainly one to watch!

Chernobyl

The HBO mini-series Chernobyl also scored numerous nominations. The television series features Adrian Rawlins, known to Potter fans for his portrayal of Harry’s late father, James, in the role of Nikolai Fomin. The Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nod goes to his costar Jared Harris.

The series is also competing for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Stellan Skarsgård) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Emily Watson).

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is produced by the legendary David Heyman, producer of all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. His handiwork is evident in this latest from famed director Quentin Tarantino, who picks up a nomination for Best Screenplay-Motion Picture.

Other notable nominations include Brad Pitt for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy and Tarantino for Best Director–Motion Picture.

Killing Eve

BBCs popular television series Killing Eve is in the running as well. The drama, now in its third season, stars Fiona Shaw, best known to Potter fans as Petunia Dursley. Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch) also guest starred in a 2019 episode.

For the 2020 Golden Globes Awards, Jodie Comer received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Drama as Villanelle. The series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge also picked up the Best Television Series–Drama nod.

Killing Eve airs on BBC America and also stars Sandra Oh and Kim Bodnia.

Late Night

In Emma Thompson’s latest outing, she stars as late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury in the aptly titled Late Night. Comedic talent Mindy Kaling (The Office) wrote the script and costars in the comedy-drama, which has earned Thompson recognition in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy category.

The film opened over the summer, but it’s not too late to catch it on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer below!

The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter had the daunting task of taking on the role of Princess Margaret in the third season of the stunning hit The Crown. The series, which follows the life of the British royal family, recast the major roles in order to age the characters and move the storyline forward. Bonham Carter ably rose to the challenge and made Princess Margaret a standout. She has been rewarded with a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The series also picked up nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series–Drama (Tobias Menzies) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Drama (Olivia Coleman) for their portrayals of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, respectively.

The finale aired last month and already fans are anxiously awaiting season four and the addition of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana Spencer.

Read the full list of Golden Globes nominations in the Variety report here.

2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards recognized many of the same spectacular films and television series, and in an effort to vary the report of nominations, we’ll cover these honors by award category rather than by project.

Best Picture

Best Picture is considered one of the most prestigious of the annual awards, and three films associated with the wizarding world have been tapped for the honor!

1917 is recognized for Best Picture, making that two nominations in this category, while, in a departure from the Golden Globes, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Little Women also received the nod from the Critics’ Choice Association.

Best Actor

Leonardio DiCaprio is a repeat in this category for his performance in producer David Heyman and director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Best Actress

Little Women picked up another nomination with the recognition of Saoirse Ronan’s portrayal of the wild and wilful Jo March.

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt also repeated for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which bodes well for the actor this awards season.

Best Supporting Actress

Florence Pugh landed another honor for Little Women. Pugh plays Amy March in this adaptation of the beloved classic.

Best Young Actor/Actress

Julia Butters picked up a nomination for her portrayal of Trudi Fraser in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Best Acting Ensemble

Little Women and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood continued to dominate the nominations with the recognition of the wealth of talent featured in both films.

Best Director

Greta Gerwig was nominated for her work on Little Women, and Quentin Tarantino scored a repeat nod for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Sam Mendes also got the expected nomination for WWI drama 1917.

Best Original Screenplay

Likewise, Tarantino received another nomination for his screenplay, proving once again that he’s a remarkably creative and talented writer as well as director.

Best Adapted Screenplay

On the other side of the coin, Gerwig received a nomination for her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women.

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins was nominated for 1917, and Robert Richardson was nominated for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. As previously discussed, the innovative nature of the camera shots for 1917 will make it hard to beat!

Best Production Design

Good production design is essential to a film, and those credited with success in this category deserve all the recognition they get. Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales were nominated for 1917. Jess Gonchor and Claire Kaufman were nominated for Little Women.

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh were nominated for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. And, in a new addition to the awards tally, Donal Woods and Gina Cromwell were nominated for Downton Abbey, which starred Potter icon Maggie Smith.

Best Editing

Similarly, an immaculate sense of scope and timing in editing can make or break, or completely alter, the telling of a story. Fred Raskin was recognized for Best Editing in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, while Lee Smith was recognized for 1917.

Best Costume Design

Period pieces are often standouts in this category, this year being no exception. Jacqueline Durran got the nod for Little Women. Arianne Phillips scored a nod for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. And Anna Robbins received a nod for the always-stunning costume design of Downton Abbey.

Best Hair and Makeup

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood continued its streak with another nomination.

Best Visual Effects

Not surprisingly, the war epic 1917 was recognized for its Best Visual Effects. And, happily, the Eddie Redmayne film The Aeronauts, about a hot air balloonist, also scored a nomination!

Best Action Movie

1917 received a nomination in the Best Action Movie category as well, a giveaway that the film is full of action and suspense bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Best Comedy

Booksmart picked up a nomination for Best Comedy. The film features Jessica Williams, recently introduced to the wizarding world as Professor Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women) and Thomas Newman (1917) repeated for their unforgettable musical accompaniments.

Best Drama Series

Moving on to television, The Crown, starring Helena Bonham Carter, picked up a nomination.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bonham Carter’s costar Tobias Menzies followed suit with another nomination for his role in The Crown.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Not surprisingly, Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) repeated with nominations as well.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Completing the ensemble trifecta, Bonham Carter repeated with her own nomination for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Best Limited Series

The HBO series Chernobyl, featuring Adrian Rawlins, received another nomination.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jared Harris was also nominated again for his work in the series Chernobyl.

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Emily Watson, too, scored a nod for her performance in the drama series Chernobyl.

For the full list of nominations from the Critics’ Choice Association, read The Hollywood Reporter rundown here.

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2019

The 65th annual awards ceremony, co-hosted by Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy), Evgeny Lebedev and Anna Wintour, was held at the London Coliseum, where Maggie Smith was recognized for her outstanding performance in the one-women show A German Life.

According to the Evening Standard, Smith won the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress in partnership with Christian Louboutin, beating out Hayley Atwell for her performance in Henrik Ibsen’s Rosmersholm.

After a 12-year absence from the stage, the win, her fifth Best Actress award, must feel very rewarding, and in an Evening Standard feature interview, Smith observed:

“I wanted to get back to the stage so much because theatre is basically my favourite medium, and I think I felt as though I’d left it all unfinished…But there wasn’t anything that came along.”

While the wait for an opportune gap in her busy schedule may have been painful for both Smith and her fans, it seems the time passed in no way hindered her abilities or stage presence. She spent those 12 years apparating from the wizarding world of Harry Potter to early-1900s Downton Abbey and entertaining us immensely, but what she was waiting for, itching for, was the role of Brunhilde Pomsel.

And it wasn’t going to be an ensemble piece she could easily slip into; Smith would sit alone onstage for 100 minutes, another thing entirely, especially as Pomsel, the stenographer of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. Pomsel was unflinching in professing her ignorance of the Nazi’s crimes up until her death at the age of 106.

Smith reflected on this claim, saying:

“How many people in that situation could not have known? I think she had talked herself into it, but Christopher [Hampton] wrote it so beautifully that she kept almost catching herself out.”

Certainly, Smith’s immaculate sense of timing and delivery contributed to the impact and success of the play, and if she continues to return to the stage now that she’s regained her footing, it will be a boon for theater fans everywhere.

Read the full Evening Standard feature on Maggie Smith here.

2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards

Smith may have taken the highest honor at the 65th Annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards, but Hayley Atwell held her own at the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards. BroadwayWorld reported that Atwel won Best Actress in a New Production of a Play for her performance in Rosmersholm.

Atwell starred alongside Tom Burke, lately famous for playing Cormoran Strike in the adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Robert Galbraith detective series of the same name.

Leaky had the opportunity to view the play in May and gave Atwell’s performance a glowing review, reporting:

“It’s Tom Burke and Hayley Atwell’s chemistry that makes the play a sure success. Burke’s brooding, troubled Rosmer echoes Burke’s performance as Strike in a way I hadn’t expected – he’s constantly trying to escape himself, and Atwell’s ferocity and passionate performance as Rebecca pushes him on with her ideals of what the future should look like. It’s an interesting and fresh dynamic, and Atwell completely runs the show — as, indeed, Rebecca should in this play.”

Clearly, her recognition is well-deserved, and congratulations are in order for all the nominees and winners who have emerged at the top of their game this awards season. The screen, both large and small, and stage are all the better for their contributions!