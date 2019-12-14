EXCLUSIVE: J.K. Rowling’s Dedication to Human Rights Honored With ‘Ripple of Hope’ Award

Posted by: Emma Pocock

This week, Leaky was present at the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights ‘Ripple of Hope’ Awards Gala and red carpet, where J.K. Rowling received what she said was one of the highest honors of her lifetime.

Rowling was one of four honorees this year, also including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. The honor recognises those dedicated to furthering human rights, and with Rowling’s philanthropic efforts and role as Founder of Lumos and the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic. The awards celebrate leaders demonstrating a commitment to equality, social justice, ham rights and making a difference in the world.

We saw Rowling on the red carpet, where we received a thumbs up, and later attended the Gala where she received the award. Take a look at our red carpet photos below:

Previous recipients of the Ripple of Hope Award include Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Bono, Hillary Rodham Clinton, George Clooney, and Harry Belafonte.

In her acceptance speech J.K. Rowling said upon receiving the award from Robert F Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, that she chose the first name of her crime writing pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, in honour of her father, and Rowling’s hero. In her speech she said:

“Robert Kennedy embodied everything I most admire in a human being. He was morally and physically courageous – and I believe, as Churchill did, that courage is foremost among virtues, because it secures all the others.”

“He was a man of both empathy and action. He helped bring about real change and he continues to inspire people way beyond the country of his birth. I’m not sure we can ask much more of any politician, or indeed, human being.”

“I count this one of the highest honours I’ve ever been given.”

“If it’s as bad as it looks, you have to do something about it.” Powerful words from our 2019 #RippleofHope Laureate @jk_rowling. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0Qi7wUOwVJ — RFK Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights) December 13, 2019

The magical @jk_rowling on her political hero Bobby Kennedy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/0r7GOQQ68g — RFK Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights) December 13, 2019

Join us in congratulating Rowling on receiving such a high honor – we’re so glad and honored to have invited to cheer you on!

Find out more about Robert F Kennedy Human Rights at their official website, and read about another J.K. Rowling charity sighting this week with Eddie Redmayne, at the premiere of Lumos and HBO documentary, Finding The Way Home, inspired by the commitment to the deinstitutionalisation of children at Lumos.