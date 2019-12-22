Weekly Round-Up: Triwizard Champions in Tenet, a Harry Potter Holiday Reunion and More!

Posted by: Kim McChesney

As the holidays approach there is no shortage of news from the Wizarding World and J.K. Rowling herself in particular. The author was spotted wearing an interesting tattoo at the premiere of her charity’s HBO documentary, she revealed that the fifth Cormoran Strike novel is almost complete and she received considerable online backlash for her support of a woman who was fired due to transgender comments. In other news, a copy of 1p copy of Chamber of Secrets auctioned for £2300, we had the chance to see Chris Rankin in a Christmas Panto production of Wizard of Oz, we reviewed last minute Wizarding World gift ideas and shared a special Pottercast episode recorded in response to the J.K. Rowling situation.

In this week’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Round-Up the first trailer dropped for Christopher Nolan’s latest epic film Tenet starring three Harry Potter alumni, five former Hogwarts students have a holiday get together, a rumored MCU role for Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton and Rupert Grint visit a children’s hospital, a look at the upcoming thriller The Woman in the Window starring Gary Oldman and more!

A First Look at Tenet Starring Three Harry Potter Alumni

Potter fans will be treated to a Triwizard Champion reunion in the upcoming epic drama Tenet from award-winning director Christopher Nolan. The production has been under wraps for months, but now we finally see stars Robert Pattinson, Cedric Diggory and Clemence Poesy, Fleur Delacour in action in the new trailer. The film, which has only been deemed an international espionage drama until now, also stars veteran actor of screen and stage Kenneth Branagh, Harry Potter’s Gilderoy Lockhart. No word exactly on who their characters. The movie’s IMDB page has no info in that front, but the three former wizards are positioned near the top of the cast list which indicates they lead the film.

According to THR a six-minute prologue for Tenet debuted exclusively at Imax theaters showing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it opened yesterday. THR gleaned this about plot from the trailer as well as the extended prologue,

“The sequence centers around a terror crisis, and both the law enforcement members and a group of spies who respond to it, with seemingly different motivations. This plays into the specifics of the film’s spy world, as John David Washington’s character even sounds as though he’s speaking in code at one point. It also contains a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that seemingly showcases the film’s time-warping technology in action, which helps to communicate the sci-fi twist.”

Take a look at the preview below for yourself. It’s pretty magical to see these Potter alums in a film together again. Hopefully we’ll actually see them on screen together at some point. Tenet is set to open in theaters July 17, 2020



A Harry Potter Holiday Reunion

Potter fans got a surprise holiday gift when five of the most beloved former Hogwarts students showed up together on their Instagram feeds this week.Tom Felton was the first to post photos of the reunion that included Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis. The caption delighted most of the 23,000 followers who commented,

“Seasons greeting from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x gryffindorVSslytherin”

As we’ve seen in numerous vlogs and blogs about the pic, it was the holiday gift Potter fans didn’t know they needed this year!

Watson, who made it to the gathering since opting out of the Little Women press tour, reposted the photo in black and white saying,

“Merry Christmas from us.”

Though Watson has missed many of the press junket interviews for her upcoming film, she can be seen in this behind-the-scenes featurette released this week. Little Women opens Christmas Day in theaters worldwide.



RUMOR: Daniel Radcliffe May Lead Upcoming MCU Series

News that Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, may be in the running for an upcoming MCU role had both fandoms on high alert this weekend. According to CNBC writer, Twitter influencer, and supposed industry insider Daniel Richtman via Comicbook,

“Daniel Radcliffe is one name in the mix for Moon Knight”

Moon Knight is one of three upcoming series announced at this year’s D23 Expo to be added to Phase Four of the MCU. For Potter fans not well-versed on the MCU, here’s some great information on the character from TV Guide,

“Moon Knight will revolve around Marc Spector, a former boxer who becomes a marine and later a mercenary. After he gets involved with the Egyptian gods (it’s a long story!), he’s offered a chance to redeem himself by becoming a god’s avatar on Earth. He calls himself “The Fist of Khonshu,” with Khonshu being the ancient Egyptian god of the moon. He’s also got multiple personalities and is frequently compared to DC Comics’ Batman.[…] Thanks to his military training he’s got the skills of a soldier, but when it comes to being a superhero those are a little murky. He’s got a high pain tolerance and depending on the situation, his multiple personalities either aid or hinder him when it comes to fighting others (it’s believed he has dissociative identity disorder).[…] Parts of his suit are made of adamantium (aka, what Wolverine’s claws are made from) and has a giant cape to help him fall with style from great heights.”

This sounds like an interesting and complex role for Radcliffe, like many he’s had since Potter, and we love the idea of his crossover to the MCU. We also know he’s already got the cape thing down. No word on when to expect Moon Knight, but TV Guide says it may be late 2021 or after, and will be found on Disney+.

Tom Felton and Rupert Grint Bring Holiday Magic to London Children’s Hospital

Another SlytherinVSGryffindor reunion before Christmas and this one for a good cause. Tom Felton and Rupert Grint paid a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, a London children’s medical center, to deliver gifts to patients there. Felton posted the photos along with this caption,

“A huge thank you to @markoflego & @noblecollectionuk for allowing Rupes & I to play Santa for the day at @greatormondst,”

Hopefully a visit from two former wizards helped to make the holidays a little brighter for these kids spending Christmas away from home this year.

A Thrilling Trailer for The Woman in the Window with Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman, the actor best known in the Potterverse as Harry’s godfather Sirius Black, has another film on the way. He stars in the upcoming star studded psychological thriller The Woman in the Window, the film adaptation of author A.J. Finn’s New York Times bestseller by the same name. The story, which is a nod to both an old and modern classic, Rear Window and The Girl on the Train, tells the story of a woman who witnesses a murder through her window while homebound suffering from agoraphobia. Take a look at the first trailer below and tell us if you don’t gasp. The Woman in the Window opens in theaters May 15, 2020.



Good Omens Get UK Premiere Date

Eight months after the U.S. premiere of Good Omens on Amazon Prime , U.K. fans will finally get to see the six-parter starring Michael Sheen and Goblet of Fire Death Eater David Tennant, according to Deadline. The series is based on the popular 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Prachett. Here’s the synopsis if you missed the book,

“A witty, epic tale set at the brink of the Apocalypse, Good Omens tells the adventurous story of a fussy angel, Aziraphale (Sheen), and a loose-living demon, Crowley (Tennant) – a pair of frenemies who’ve become overly fond of their lives on Earth and have formed an unlikely alliance to stop the world from ending.”

The first episode of Good Omens airs in the U.K. January 15, 2020 on BBC Two.

Zoe Kravitz in a New Teaser for High Fidelity

A new teaser has arrived for High Fidelity, the upcoming reboot of the 2000 romantic comedy based on the 1995 British novel by the same name starring and produced by Zoe Kravitz. Her role, which was played by John Cusak in the film, portrays a music store owner obsessed with pop culture. Fantastic Beasts’ Leta Lestrange talked to EW about the difference between her new take on the 10-episode series and the original,

“We, of course, had to modernize the world,” Kravitz told “Now we are dealing with people who are not only obsessed with pop culture, but also nostalgia. Surprisingly, I don’t think the character has changed much. Of course, it’s my own interpretation, but the heart of the character is very much the same. Changing the character from male to female did not change the kind of person we are dealing with.”

See the preview of High Fidelity premiering Valentines Day on Hulu.



Wizarding World Golden Reel Award Nominees

Holiday season also means awards season in the entertainment industry. As the major award ceremonies get ready to kick off after the first of the year, some of the lesser known accolades will also be announced. One of those is the Golden Reel Awards that recognize the many aspects of sound production in a film. Here are a few of the projects connected to the Wizarding World that are receiving nominations for sound editing:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood David Heyman producer

Little Women starring Emma Watson

1917 with Cursed Child’s Jamie Parker

Peaky Blinders starring Helen McCrory

Congratulations to all of the nominees. The full list can be found on Variety.

That’s all the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts actors updates for this pre-holiday week. Take a look at the latest news from the stage in our Theater Round-Up and join us here next week when we wrap up 2019 with a look back at the year and the decade. Wishing you and yours a magical holiday season!