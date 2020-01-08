WIN “Harry Potter: Knitting Magic” plus yarn!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Harry Potter: Knitting Magic, the first official Wizarding World knitting pattern book, will be published on January 28, 2020. Whilst you can pre-order it from the usual suspects: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Indiebound, Leaky has a copy to give to one lucky winner, thanks to Insight Editions.

And that’s not all! In addition to a copy of the book itself, the winner will receive yarn to make the Umbridge Cat Scarf, generously donated by The Alpaca Yarn Company.

TO ENTER: Write us a brief message via Facebook Messenger with your answer to the following question: If Dumbledore knit himself the wonderful warm socks that he claimed to have seen in the Mirror of Erised, what pattern would be on those socks? A repeating pattern of the Elder Wand perhaps, as a subtle acknowledgement of his possession of this powerful magical object? Or was he a Quidditch fan who, like Harry, would be tickled by a pattern of Snitches on his socks? Knock our socks off with your creativity in describing what would be depicted on Dumbledore’s favourite socks. The winner will be chosen on January 17th.

Giveaway is open worldwide—Insight Editions will post the book and yarn to the winner anywhere an owl can fly! Please tag your social media posts:

Other projects in Harry Potter: Knitting Magic include this cuddly (!) Cornish Pixie:

This adorable mobile featuring the Sorting Hat and the symbol animals of the four Hogwarts houses to hang above your littlest witch or wizard’s crib:

This Beauxbatons Academy of Magic capelet:

A jumper inspired by Hermione with a subtle boatneck and alchemical yoke pattern:

And, of course, house scarves:

Insight Editions provided a preview of the pattern for Hedwig, which we posted for our readers here.

Check back in the lead-up to publication for our review of the book and interview with the author, Tanis Gray.

Also, please follow our NEW Pinterest page, where we are showcasing some Potterific knits from fans. We also have a crafts page here on our site with fan-submitted Potter-inspired patterns for knitters, crocheters, quilters, needleworkers, jewellers, and myriad other projects for crafty witches and wizards.