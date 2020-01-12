BAFTA Nominations for Wizarding World Cast and Creative

Posted by: Kim McChesney

The magic of awards season is upon us and it’s no surprise that some of the Muggles associated with the Wizarding World are being recognized for their latest work. On the heels of last week’s Golden Globes ceremony, BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (the British Oscars for all you No-Maj) announced their 2020 nominees earlier this week.

We have followed all of these film projects throughout the year in our Weekly Round-Ups and are thrilled the following Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts cast and creative are competing this year for the U.K.’s highest achievement in filmmaking:

David Heyman: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

David Heyman, the man behind all ten Wizarding World screen adaptations, is the producer of one of this year’s most acclaimed films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The period comedy drama from his UK studio Heyday Films surrounds the story of an aging TV actor and his stunt double in 1969 Hollywood. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood leads the BAFTA nods with nine nominations, including Best Film. Heyman’s latest project won the Golden Globe last week for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Jamie Parker: 1917 The next film lauded by BAFTA this year is director Sam Mendez’s WWI epic 1917. 1917 earned eight nominations from BAFTA and won Best Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes. Jamie Parker, the original Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, plays the role of Lieutenant Richards in the film.

Alexandre Desplat, Emma Watson: Little Women

Alexandre Desplat’s latest award-nominated score is the backdrop of another Emma Watson film. Desplat, who wrote and conducted the orchestration for both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, also composed the score for the latest film incarnation of Little Women starring Emma Watson. Watson plays eldest sister Meg March in the latest adaptation of the Louisa May classic from award-winning director Greta Gerwig that earned four BAFTA nominations.

Jany Temime, Michael Gambon: Judy

Jany Temime, the costume designer behind every Hogwarts robe and pointed hat from Prisoner of Azkaban to Deathly Hallows, is up for her second BAFTA. Temime was nominated for Best Costume Design for her work in 2019 biopic Judy starring Renee Zellwenger as Judy Garland. The film also features Michael Gambon, Albus Dumbledore, in the role of Bernard Delfont, the Russian owner of the London nightclub Talk of the Town where Garland performed in her later years. Stay tuned for Leaky’s exclusive interview with Temime on her latest success and hopefully a bit of magic from her years on the Potter sets.

Domhnall Gleeson: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Harry Potter alum Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Weasley, returned as First Order villain General Hux in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The franchise finale brought in two BAFTA nominations for Best Sound and Best Special Effects.

Robert Pattinson: The Lighthouse

The last Wizarding World related film recognized this year by BAFTA is The Lighthouse. Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter’s Cedric Diggory, stars in the highly acclaimed fantasy horror film based on a true story about two lighthouse keepers stranded for months at sea off the coast of Maine because of a raging storm. The indie film which earned a BAFTA nom for Best Cinematography also set new BAFTA member Pattinson up for a Best Actor nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards announced at a ceremony February 8.

Congratulations to all of this Wizarding World talent on their latest achievements. Fifty points to each of their Houses! The 73rd BAFTAs will be held February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and their U.S. counterpart the Academy Awards will announce their 2020 nominations Monday, January 13.