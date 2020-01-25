Waterstones announces special guests for Harry Potter Book Night
Jan 25, 2020

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Bloomsbury, Books, Events, Harry Potter Book Night

Leaky previously shared the news that the theme of this year’s Harry Potter Book Night will be the Triwizard Tournament from the fourth book in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.  The sixth annual Harry Potter Book Night will be held on February 6, 2020.  According to Bloomsbury, the purpose of Harry Potter Book Night is “to celebrate J.K. Rowling’s wonderful novels – and pass the magic on to young readers who are yet to discover these unforgettable books.”  Find your location on this event map to see if your local library or bookstore is running an event to mark the occasion.  You can download an event kit to host your own event here.

Waterstones bookstore in Piccadilly, London, has just announced that it will feature Levi Pinfold, illustrator of the House editions, and Jonny Duddle, illustrator of the children’s editions, at its Harry Potter Book Night event at St. James Church, Piccadilly.  One lucky attendee will also win ticket to the London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.  You can purchase tickets here.

Are you going to a Harry Potter Book Night event?  Are you marking the occasion in your own way, at home or with friends or family?  Tell us your plans in the comments.





