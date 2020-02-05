‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ Is Lovestruck This February!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announced a host of themed events and special features for the month of February–all with some nod to the love that defines both legacies and relationships.

The first event kicked off yesterday, and others roll out throughout the month, so check out the details below and participate in those that peek your interest!

Darkest of Times Brilliant Event Part 2: February 4–1

Players will honor Dumbledore’s legacy by returning Brilliant Foundables connected to significant moments from his valiant fight against Voldemort, including the Pensieve, used by Dumbledore and Harry to explore Tom Riddle’s history, learn more about horcruxes and search for clues to his downfall.

Harry Potter Book Night 2020: February 5–7

This year’s theme for the annual Harry Potter Book Night is the Triwizard Tournament, a major storyline from J.K. Rowling’s epic fourth installment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Wizards Unite invites players celebrate the magical contest and its tradition of wizarding cooperation and competition by participating in numerous special tasks. Players will encounter Dragon Eggs, the Goblet of Fire Foundable and more!

Crazy In Love Event: February 11–13

Be especially vigilant over Valentine’s Day, and deflect the advances of love-stricken Oddities. Wizards Unite does not hint what these encounters might include, but it’s best to be prepared for anything. As fans well know from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, love potions can be extremely potent–and even when not afflicted by magical wares, love is an undeniably strong motivator!

Lost Love Brilliant Event Part 1: February 13–20

One of the most precious loves is that deep devotion reserved for friends and family, and Wizards Unite calls upon players to guard the cherished memories of wizarding world loved ones by returning Brilliant Foundables. Among these, expect to find Minerva McGonagall, beloved Head of Gryffindor House and Headmistress of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

February Community Day: February 23

Players will take on a number of mischievous Oddities, including magical creatures such as Doxies and Leprechauns. It will be important to use bonuses to procure the Tonic for Trace Detection Potions.

Lost Love Brilliant Event Part 2: February 25–March 3

Finally, close out this exciting month of themed novelties by laying memories of tragic romance to rest. Unrequited and ill-fated love can have long-lasting effects, but players can help by returning Brilliant Foundables such as Severus Snape and the Mirror of Erised.

The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite official site advises players to follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels for details and additional content releases throughout the month of the February.

For more Harry Potter: Wizards Unite news, get up-to-date with information on the newly-released upgrade to the app, version 2.9.0, now available with new features, including Adventure Sync!