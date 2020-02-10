Theater Round-Up: Daniel Radcliffe Talks ‘Endgame’ in Voices Off Q&A, Trailer Released for Anthony Boyle’s ‘Plot Against America’ and More!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

This week’s theater news may be eclipsed by the Academy Awards, but golden statues notwithstanding, there are some exciting developments for Potter alums connected to the industry.

Daniel Radcliffe will join Endgame costars in a Voices Off Q&A about the production, the trailer for HBO’s The Plot Against America, featuring Cursed Child’s Anthony Boyle, released and James Snyder, another Cursed Child standout, took his talents to social media. Fantastic Beasts’ Ezra Miller started a production company and selected his first project, Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham Carter is set to interview Lady Glenconner and Noma Dumezweni guest edits the Dance Gazette.

Read on for more details about this eclectic range of projects!

Daniel Radcliffe and Endgame Cast in Voices Off Q&A

Leaky previously reported that Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, starring in the Old Vic’s Endgame, are described as a “bleakly funny double act [who] cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.”

The intriguing duo will join costar Jane Horrocks and Fiona Mountford on Friday, March 13 for a Voices Off Q&A to talk about the staging of Endgame and the particulars of portraying characters Hamm, Clov and Nell.

Endgame is paired with Rough for Theatre II in a double bill on the same night, and the Q&A will follow at about 10 p.m., though the exact start time has not been announced. The Voices Off event is also open to interested fans not attending the performance.

Learn more about this special conversation with the stars of Endgame, directed by Richard Jones, at the official Old Vic site here, and book tickets for the production, which runs through March 28, 2020, here!

Trailer for Anthony Boyle’s The Plot Against America

Anthony Boyle, best known to Potter fans for originating the role of Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, stars as Alvin in Philip Roth’s new limited series The Plot Against America for HBO. The series also features Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector and John Turturro as the Levin-Bengelsdorf family, who find themselves in conflict as political tensions escalate in the alternate timeline of America’s WWII-era history.

According to Bustle, Charles Lindbergh is the leading candidate for President of the United States. He is a famous pilot, isolationist and anti-Semite, leaving the Jewish family divided over America’s descent into fascism. The synopsis explains:

“While part of the family sees the pilot as a dangerous man who could threaten the safety of them and everyone they know, others, like Turturro’s conservative Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, believe that he’s the only candidate who can protect America from becoming involved in another European war.”

The chilling trailer hints at the stakes, giving viewers a glimpse of a series ready to challenge and provoke its audience to a deeper, more thoughtful approach to history and its relevance today. Watch below!

James Snyder Rocks Tik Tok With Harry Potter Warm Up

Tik Tok is the latest social media platform to gain popularity, and celebrities are joining the trend in droves. Even James Snyder, star of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway, jumped on the bandwagon and enlisted the help of his young costars Zell Steele Morrow and Jack Pravda, creating a magical pre-show warm up sure to delight Potter fans.

Watch the Harry Potter trio get into character or, as Snyder puts it, “how Harry Potter gets pumped to save the wizarding world.”

Ezra Miller and Saul Williams Produce Sci-Fi Musical Neptune Frost

Ezra Miller, best known to Potter fans as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts series, is a gifted actor and singer. He’s now expanded his professional CV to include producing, partnering with artist and musician Saul Williams to start the production company MartyrLoserKin.

According to BroadwayWorld, the duo’s first project is a sci-fi musical titled Neptune Frost, which Williams will direct. The mission statement of the MartyrLoserKin is certainly ambitious, saying:

“The company’s goal is to ‘create and proliferate works that dismantle conventional cinematic ideological frameworks, as well as to synergistically naturalize into this industry more poetic, queer, explorative, anarchic, diverse, subversive, non-binary, aboriginal, environmental, ecological and esoterically conscious content that will speak to both the times in which we live and the forces that seek to restrict them.’ “

The musical will be executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephen Hendel.

Helena Bonham Carter Will Interview Lady Glenconner at Richmond Theatre

Helena Bonham Carter perfectly portrayed the infamous Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film adaptations, but her current claim to fame comes from her turn as Princess Margaret in the hit Netflix series The Crown. She took on the role for season three and is now filming season four of the popular show, so it’s only fitting that Bonham Carter was tapped to interview Lady Glenconner, the real life Lady in Waiting to the princess.

According to Broadway World, the interview will take place at Richmond Theatre on Feb. 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. The conversation is a one-night-only event and part of the An Evening with Lady Glenconner live tour promoting her memoir “Lady in Waiting.” Of the upcoming interview, Glenconner reportedly commented:

“I admire Helena Bonham Carter greatly as an actress and it’s not every day a Hollywood film star interviews you. She was the perfect casting to play my friend Princess Margaret. I am thrilled to share the stage with her.”

Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now available from www.fane.co.uk.

Noma Dumezweni Tapped as Guest Editor of Dance Gazette

Noma Dumezweni, originator of Hermione Granger-Weasley in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been selected as a guest editor of Dance Gazette in celebration of The Royal Academy of Dance’s 100th anniversary.

Dumezweni shared the magazine cover on Instagram and elaborated on her chosen theme: the body. She went on:

“Our Bodies through joy, pain and truth WILL tell our stories, Their way. How I believe, when you read through, that dancers are absolute SuperHeros!”

She also expressed her excitement over the quality of the articles featured and mentioned how much she enjoyed meeting choreography Jamar Roberts and working with photographers and stylists on the cover shoot.

Check out the issue, available now!