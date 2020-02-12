David Tennant returns to London’s West End!

Posted by: Becki Osborne

David Tennant, the Scottish actor best know for his roles as Barty Crouch Jr in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Dr Who‘s Tenth Doctor and most recently, Crowley in Amazon Prime’s Good Omens, will return to London’s West End for a limited 10-week run of Cecil Philip Taylor’s original play, Good.

Set in the 1930’s, Good follows literary professor John Halder, as the world faces its Second World War.

Halder, an intelligent, music loving academic, is gradually radicalised at the hands of the Nazi regime. The audience watch Halder gradually fall further into Nazism as the play heads towards a tragic climax.

Good has been described as the definitive piece written about the Holocaust in the English-speaking theatre. Originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1981, Good premiered at the Donmar Warehouse. In 2008, it was made into a movie starring Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn, Lord of the Rings), Jodie Whittaker (Dr Who, the thirteenth and first female incarnation of The Doctor) and our very own bad-dad, Lucious Malfoy – Jason Isaacs.

“Dominic is one of the UK’s all-time great theatre directors,“ said David. “I am really inspired and delighted to finally get a chance to work with him, and especially on a wonderful play like CP Taylor’s Good – a fantastic bit of writing that is more pertinent and resonant now than it has ever been.“

How is it possible to be a good person when things are falling apart?

‘You make a deal with yourself one minute, you totally repudiate it the next.’

Good is sure to be a hit, and will mark Tennant’s return to the West End after three years! The show will play a limited season from Tuesday 6th October, with a press performance on Wednesday 14th October.

The Playhouse Theatre in London is located on the Embankment next to the River Thames. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 21st February 2020 and you can get yours here!