‘Cursed Child’ To Premiere in Tokyo Summer 2022!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is becoming a truly global phenomenon, and, it seems, will continue to awe more theaters across the globe–the production is set to expand to Tokyo in Summer 2022!

Announced by producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and Japanese partners TBS and HoriPro, and the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG).

The Japanese production will mark the second non-English version of the play, and will run at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in time for TBS’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said in a joint statement:

“Tokyo is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the world, and it’s fair to say that Japan has some of the most dedicated and loyal fans of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World. This is why it makes complete sense and gives us so much joy that our multi award-winning, spectacular and thrilling production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be opening in Tokyo’s TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in 2022. We look forward to working closely with Mr Hori of HoriPro, Mr Sasaki of TBS and of course our partners at ATG on bringing the magic to life.”

As expected, TBS Akasaka ACT Theater will have to undergo major renovation beginning in 2021, and re-open as a site-specific venue for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We’ll keep the secrets, but let’s just say the theater itself somehow manages to be just as much a part of the show as the cast is!

For more information, check the official website of the Tokyo Harry Potter and the Cursed Child production.