There’s Magical Mischief coming to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in San Francisco

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened at the Curran Theater in San Francisco on December 1 (Leaky was there!) and it is charming the Bay area with its dynamic cast. If you follow them on Twitter, you’ll find periodic contests to win tickets, special offers for discounted tickets, and fun theme nights at select performances.

Starting on March 4, and for the next four Wednesdays through April 1, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco will celebrate Magical Mischief in the Wizarding World—five special performances in San Francisco where fans discover ways to play with magic and revel in the mischief when it goes wrong. According to the official announcement:

At every double-show Wednesday, March 4 through April 1, ticketholders are invited to celebrate their favorite mischievous moments from the Harry Potter stories with interactive experiences at the Curran Theater, including talkbacks between shows with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast members, and unique photo opportunities at the Curran Theater before each part. All audience members will also receive an exclusive themed button and have the chance to win magical treats.

Tickets for the Magical Mischief performances start at $59 and can be purchased here. Tickets for all San Francisco performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are on sale through August 2, 2020

Leaky previously shared the San Francisco cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, and Benjamin Papac as Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as Rose Granger-Weasley; Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy and Jon Steiger as Scorpius Malfoy. Get your first look at the cast here.

Will you be participating in some of San Francisco’s Magical Mischief? Tell us about it in the comments.