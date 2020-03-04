New ‘Harry Potter’ Funko Pop! Pins Coming Soon!
88268547_10213443928967401_3289788989883547648_o

Mar 04, 2020

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Fandom, Fans, Fun, News, Potter News, Products

If you’re a fan of Funko Pop!, and Harry Potter collectibles are your indulgence of choice, be on the lookout for a new selection of Funko Pop! pins styled after your favorite Potter characters.

The beautifully detailed pins of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Albus Dumbledore are coming soon–though probably not soon enough!

Harry stands with his wand at the ready, dressed in school robes complete with Gryffindor colors and crest and sporting his characteristic mussed hair and faint lightening bolt scar on the forehead.

Ron holds his wand in front of his body, taking a more protective posture. He also wears his school robes and colors, has unmistakably bright orangey-red hair and, with the slightest upturn of the brow, wears a more concerned, or anxious, expression than Harry.

Hermione stands tall with her wand lowered, appearing both poised and ready. Her eyes and eyebrows denote the focus and steadiness that her friends, and fans, have come to expect from her.

Dumbledore is resplendent in burgundy robes and cap decorated with silver scrolling and stars. His expression is calm but unreadable, suggesting the mysteries which lie beneath.

Finally, the set includes Hedwig, featuring large eyes and snowy white feather detailing complete with black flecks. Hedwig appears to be a chase rather than a pin but is gorgeous nonetheless!

For fans who enjoy collecting pins, these will be must-have additions, and Leaky will update followers with specifics as those details are released.

1. Wizarding World_Ron's Patronus Funko Pop!_Box

In the meantime, read up on Leaky’s coverage of the other major release from Funko Pop!–Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Funko Pop! figure. According to Wizarding World Digital, Ron’s Patronus Funko Pop! is available to Wizarding Gold subscribers from 11:00 ET/ 16:00 GMT, March 4–THAT’S TODAY! 

All other wizarding passport holders will have access to this pre-release exclusive–while supplies last!–tomorrow, Thursday, March 5.





Write a Reply or Comment

Related Fandom News

Harry Potter Archive

Harry Potter Essays

Scribbulus Issue 28
Scribbulus is THE place for Leaky Cauldron readers to submit their essays and opinion pieces!
You're Angry, I'm AngryThe Sorting Hat, Ideology, and Free WillThe (Un)Forgivable CursesSee the rest over at Scribbulus!

Finding Hogwarts
The Leaky Cauldron is not associated with J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any of the individuals or companies associated with producing and publishing Harry Potter books and films.