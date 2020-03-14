One-of-a-kind miniature Harry Potter book handwritten by J.K. Rowling up for auction

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

We’re all distracted by COVID-19, but we introvert scribes at Leaky will continue to bring you all the Harry Potter news—separately, from our own homes, with our own cats on our knees, using the magic of the Internet. We may have fewer events to send our bold and intrepid reporters to, but we’ll keep you up to date on park and theatre closures (and re-openings!) and film, award, and book news related to the Wizarding World.

Just now we have news about another book auction, but this one is a little different. It’s not a signed copy or a first edition or a signed first edition, it’s an entire miniature book handwritten by J.K. Rowling in 2004 for a charity auction. It’s tiny, just 1.6 x 2.4 inches, and comprises 31 pages of extracts from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, featuring the list of items Harry is expected to purchase in Diagon Alley for his first year at Hogwarts, and what pets students are allowed to bring.

The wee book fetched £10,000 its first time under the hammer and is expected to bring in up to £150,000 when auctioned by online auction site Just Collecting.

Dan Wade, of Just Collecting, gushed, “It’s completely unique, handwritten and illustrated by Rowling with the same care and attention she used to create the Wizarding World of her novels. I think every Harry Potter fan in the world would love to own this book, so we’re expecting a lot of interest – and maybe even a couple of bids via Owl Post!”

Leaky has reported on other recent auctions of Harry Potter books, including a record-setting sale of a first edition of Philosopher’s Stone sold by Christie’s in December 2018 for £127,565. Earlier, a hand-written copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard sold for £1.95 million. Read about a few of them here and here and here.

The auction runs until Thursday, March 26, so get your bid in if you’re in a position to be a collector at this level.

Keep twiddling those dials! This week’s password is “social distancing”, which was Ron’s dearest wish when he was forced to dance with Professor McGonagall.