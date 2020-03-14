Warner Bros. Studio Tour London Closing Due To Coronavirus

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Warner Bros. Studio Tour – London has made the call to close down to support efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Effective from March 16th at 8pm, guests with tickets up until April 3rd are able to receive a refund, and the tour continues to monitor the situation.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour – London said on their website:

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and well-being of our visitors, employees and community partners, we have made the decision to temporarily close the Studio Tour effective from 8pm on Monday 16th March 2020.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely, please refer to our website for further updates on a date when we will reopen.

For any tickets between 17th March – 3rd April, a full refund will be provided. A member of our Visitor Services Team will contact you within 72 hours of your intended visit date to arrange a refund. Alternatively, they will be happy to rebook your tickets for another date subject to availability. Please have your payment details to hand and be aware that our team will call from a withheld number.

If your booking was made using a gift ticket, these will be re-validated for 12 months from your visit date. You will receive an email to confirm this and our team will not call you.”

In an FAQ, the tour also confirmed that bookings have been suspended until June 30th in order for appropriate measures to be taken. Read the full notice on the official tour website for more information.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour – Hollywood is also temporarily closed (effective from March 13), with a notice on their website:

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our guests, employees and local community we have made the decision to temporarily close the Studio Tour in Burbank effective the morning of March 13.”

The news comes after Universal Orlando Resort confirmed parks would close their gates, as well as Broadway and San Francisco closing theaters.

Please stay safe during these times, abide by social distancing and your country’s advice on how to stay safe and report any symptoms that may arise, and – when self-isolating, remember: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” We hope the Harry Potter fan community can provide some much-needed Lumos to you and yours!