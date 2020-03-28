Dan Fogler Talks ‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ Script and Reprising the Role of Jacob

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

In an exclusive interview between Dan Fogler and SYFY WIRE about his Heavy Metal Comics, the conversation took a welcome turn into wizarding territory. The Fantastic Beasts star discussed the delay of the third installment, the script and his method for getting back into character as the beloved No-Maj Jacob Kowalski. Desperate for news about the next film and a welcome distraction in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, fans are sure to welcome any new details!

Fogler confirmed that though principal photography was due to begin last week, production is now on hold. He elaborated:

“We’re just waiting…I guess when everybody else starts [back up], when the mechanism starts to move again and everybody starts to get back to work, that’s when we’ll get back to work. Hopefully, sooner than later.”

In the meantime, hearing that the script, co-written by J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter veteran Steve Kloves, is a good one is exactly what fans needed to hear. Fogler revealed:

“I can say I read the script and the character development is really lovely and it’s very similar to the feel of the first movie, which I think is great.

This assessment definitely gives fans something to look forward to and assures the skeptics that the dynamic which won fans over in the first installment is on track to return.

Fogler also shared that the series is “leading toward this massive war with the backdrop of World War II”, and teases some “epic battle scenes” to come! Leaky always maintained that the darker elements of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, as well as the unexpected twists of its plot, would eventually fit into the overall arc of Rowling’s master plan for the story. Given that it is a five-film series, it made sense that she would take her time developing the wizarding world backstory and revealing key information. Nonetheless, returning to the tone of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them after the devastating losses of its sequel will be both welcome and refreshing!

After all, the friendship between Jacob and Newt Scamander easily became the heart of that film. Burgeoning romantic attachments aside, the relationship between the affable American baker and the awkward magizoologist won fans over and will likely be the grounding, and central, relationship of the next film. After Queenie’s defection to Grindelwald’s side, Jacob will need Newt’s friendship now more than ever, and Newt will need Jacob’s support and encouragement.

This being the case, it’s essential that Fogler is able to recreate that onscreen magic, and he has no worries on that score. He said:

“I love that character so much, man…It’s just great to be able to do franchises where you have sequels, or even The Walking Dead, where you get to keep on coming back for different seasons and the character grows. I get to come back and I get to play Jacob as if he has grown and been affected by the last two movies. For an actor, that’s just priceless.”

Fogler added:

“When I get into the costume, I feel like I’m playing a relative…Any time I get to come back and play the character, it’s almost like Doctor Frankenstein. ‘It’s alive!’ There’s such a pleasure to be like, ‘Oh, my creation is back again!’ It just feels good. Once I’m shaven down and I got that mustache going, it’s pretty easy. I’m just like, ‘Ok, there he is!’ Like I said, he’s in my blood.”

He also revealed that he likes to listen to music from the ’20s and ’30s to get into character. Songs from that era resonate with Jacob’s experiences and help Fogler feel the weight of his heartbreak. Undoubtedly, Jacob’s heartbreak will be an ongoing part of the plot until Queenie’s redemption brings about their reunion.

And, as this is only the third film and there is a lot of dramatic mileage to cover, that is unlikely to happen soon. We’re hopeful Fantastic Beasts 3 sees Jacob traversing the globe with Newt, heading to Brazil on an as-yet undisclosed mission to uncover more wizarding secrets–perhaps about the blood pact! But it’s also possible that Jacob, as a native New Yorker, will be sent back to America to partner with Professor Eulalie Hicks of Ilvermorny–perhaps on an errand to ferret out the truth about Credence Barebone, the child who survived the tragedy at sea after being unwittingly rescued by Leta Lestrange when she switched him with her brother, Corvus.

There is so much to anticipate, and fans should have every confidence that when the delay is over and production resumes, the film will take us on another great wizarding adventure!

Read the full SYFY WIRE article here.