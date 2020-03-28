Inside the New Illustrated Edition of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ From MinaLima!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

The Wizarding World team released a first look inside the new illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone from renowned design team MinaLima yesterday. The duo created the graphic design seen in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and brings their trademark stylistic flair to this magical edition set to release Oct. 20, 2020.

The cover art was released early last month and touted the upcoming book with the promise of “brilliant full-colour illustrations on nearly every page, this new edition also includes eight interactive special paper craft features.”

Now dive inside the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling through the eyes of Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, who declared, “It’s been a real honour to be invited into this exclusive club of illustrators, and to do it and stay true to our style.”

Following the beloved editions from illustrator Jim Kay, now hard at work on his rendering of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, was not for the faint of heart, nor was returning to their artistic roots and finding their own interpretation, which is at once familiar and reminiscent while also new and different.

They observed:

“I think the biggest challenge was trying to un-think working on the films. And re-think, in a very from-the-heart way, what we felt we could best do for the text. This was a lovely opportunity to be fresh, and think – what would a child really love to see?”

Take one look inside and you know they have hit their mark! The touching scene between Dumbledore and a hospitalized Harry somehow captures all the vulnerability of the boy wizard, the strength and quiet power of the headmaster and the magical splendor of the castle setting.

The Wizarding World team also revealed a double-spread featuring the Hogwarts Express and Platform 9 3/4, and MinaLima mentioned there’s a Easter egg to be found in that colorful illustration. We see the Elder Wand, Trevor the toad, a “P” for Peverell, Scabbers the rat, a cauldron, Harry’s glasses and more. What delights do you spy in the spread?

MinaLima also shared a spread of Hagrid guiding the new first years across a moonlit Black Lake to Hogwarts Castle. They knew if they could get that iconic moment right, they would find the “style and personality” of the book. To be sure, the illustration draws the reader into the story in a way that, perhaps, the film cannot even do. It exudes magic.

The book is available for pre-order in the U.S. through Scholastic and in the UK through MinaLima or Bloomsbury. This copy is destined to be a treasured item for Harry Potter fans and a wonderful way of experiencing J.K. Rowling’s epic tale anew.

Read the full announcement and view more pictures from the Wizarding World team exclusive, including Dumbledore’s use of the enchanted Deluminator on Privet Drive and a lonesome Harry in the hut in the middle of the sea, here!